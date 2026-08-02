The NRL's match review committee has handed down punishments to a group of stars following Saturday night's action.

The Panthers hosted the Canberra Raiders in Mudgee, handing the Green Machine a brutal 42-18 loss, dampening their odds of making a late push into the Top 8.

Things kicked off when Penrith enforcer Moses Leota was pulled up for a crusher tackle on Jed Stuart, and given it was the Samoan international's second offence, he was hit with a whopping $3000 fine.

Leota will most likely take the early plea for his work on Stuart in the 67th minute. Otherwise, he risks a two-match suspension if he faces the panel and is found guilty of his offence.

Ten minutes later, Raiders skipper Joseph Tapine was placed on report for a high tackle on Liam Henry, and will escape with a $1000 early plea fine, or it will be bumped up to $1500 if he contests the charge unsuccessfully.

In the latter fixture, the Brisbane Broncos hosted the Newcastle Knights in a fiery contest at Suncorp Stadium.

The novocastrians put the defending premiers to the sword and officially ended their title defense season, cementing themselves as a bottom 8 side for 2026.

Following a heartbreaking 23-22 loss to the Roosters last week, which saw the Knights lose key personnel for the season, they returned to their quality best in a 30-6 win in Brisbane.

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Stakes were high, which saw an all-out melee spill over the sidelines in the 25th minute, with opposing duo Reece Walsh and Jermain McEwen sent to the sinbin for their efforts in the push and shove.

Walsh was sanctioned for pulling the dreadlocks of Knights winger Dominic Young, while McEwen was also told to sit out for 10 minutes for running in from a distance and escalating the situation.

The pair was slapped with a $1000 fine and subject to an increase to $1500 if they fight their respective charges at the judiciary.

McEwen was in the bad books again in the 73rd minute, and was charged with grade 1 dangerous contact on Ezra Mam, resulting in another $1000 fine for the Knights' second rower.