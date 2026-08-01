Further speculation on Billy Slater's coaching career has arisen after broadcast footage spotted the Storm great giving advice to Tyran Wishart and Sua Fa'alogo in the sheds at half-time on Friday.

Coach Craig Bellamy's future at the Storm has remained up in the air following a diagnosis of a neurodegenerative disorder earlier in the year, sparking conjecture on how long the successful coach will remain in the top job.

Slater's name has been constantly thrown into conversations as Bellamy's successor following his strong record as Queensland Maroons coach, and the footage of him chatting to the Storm's stars certainly adds to it.

Bellamy has had an incredibly successful run at the helm since 2003, and with his contract expiring at the end of the 2028 season, it seems a fitting time to step away after an illustrious stint, including multiple premierships in Melbourne.

With Slater currently working as a consultant for his former club, he has stated in the past that he is happy to do what he can to assist his old mentor.

“You do things that you care for, and Craig Bellamy and the Melbourne Storm are two things that I really care for. So if Craig Bellamy ever asks me for a hand, he wouldn't have to ask twice, put it that way,” Slater told 9News following Bellamy's diagnosis.