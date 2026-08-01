Further speculation on Billy Slater's coaching career has arisen after broadcast footage spotted the Storm great giving advice to Tyran Wishart and Sua Fa'alogo in the sheds at half-time on Friday.
Coach Craig Bellamy's future at the Storm has remained up in the air following a diagnosis of a neurodegenerative disorder earlier in the year, sparking conjecture on how long the successful coach will remain in the top job.
Slater's name has been constantly thrown into conversations as Bellamy's successor following his strong record as Queensland Maroons coach, and the footage of him chatting to the Storm's stars certainly adds to it.
Bellamy has had an incredibly successful run at the helm since 2003, and with his contract expiring at the end of the 2028 season, it seems a fitting time to step away after an illustrious stint, including multiple premierships in Melbourne.
With Slater currently working as a consultant for his former club, he has stated in the past that he is happy to do what he can to assist his old mentor.
“You do things that you care for, and Craig Bellamy and the Melbourne Storm are two things that I really care for. So if Craig Bellamy ever asks me for a hand, he wouldn't have to ask twice, put it that way,” Slater told 9News following Bellamy's diagnosis.
“Knowing what he's going through and knowing how hard he works and what he puts into this club and footy team (I'm happy to help), I'm already in there most weeks and doing a part-time role.
“The great thing is I haven't seen any signs of this being in and around Craig Bellamy, in the short term, I don't think his ability to coach this footy team is going to waver.”
Although it remains unknown whether Slater is seeking a full-time role, which would be a massive step up in coaching commitment compared to the three-game series of State of Origin.
"Not sure yet. I think I'll just let the dust settle and sit down with the right people and make that decision,” Slater said, addressing his future on Nine's Sunday Footy Show in July.
“There's a lot of work that goes into it, and it's a feeling thing. The reason I jumped into that position is because it meant the world to me, and it still does.”
Fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald have indicated that chairman Matt Tripp is confident Bellamy will remain coach for next year, and given that his health is good, it is a top priority to make sure he remains in the role.
“We're working towards a scenario that would see him coach on next year,” Tripp said to the publication.
“Nothing has been finalised, but that would be the plan.”
The Storm will miss the Top 8 for the first time since 2010.
Following a shaky start to the season, Melbourne have been playing catch-up since succumbing to a seven-game losing streak in the first half of the season, de-railing their 2026 campaign from the get-go.
The club's loss to the Bulldogs on Friday sealed their fate, with Slater's former teammate Cooper Cronk having his say on whether he will become the Storm's next coach.
“I don't think he wants to do it, I don't think he will do it. I think the Melbourne Storm would love for him to do it,” Cronk said on Fox League's coverage on Friday.
“Coaching is 24-7, 365 days. He did that as a player for 16, 17 years.
“I think Melbourne Storm would love him to do it. Personally, he's never said this to me, but I just don't think he would.”
The Storm remain in 12th position on the ladder and turn their attention towards a clash with arch rivals Manly in Perth on Saturday.