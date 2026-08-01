The Penrith Panthers have lost plenty of players over the years of their successful run, and now another two have departed before playing an NRL game.

It has been reported by Fox Sports that Jaylin Moran and Zack Fitzgerald are the latest players to depart the Penrith system, where finding opportunities has been a challenge for young players at time.

It's understood both players have moved to the Gold Coast Titans where they could push for NRL opportunities in the years to come.

Maybe the best example of Penrith's junior ranks and system being raided was the poaching raid for Isaiya Katoa by the Dolphins when they first entered the competition, with the number seven now one of the best in the competition, leading the Redcliffe-based outfit to the NRL's best attacking stats last year.

Moran, predominantly a half who can fill other positions took out Penrith's under-17 player of the year award last year and could have been earmarked to push into first-grade over the next three to five years.

Penrith have big question marks over the five-eighth role for the time being.

Jarome Luai's departure a few years ago was originally supposed to be replaced by Jack Cole, however, with the talent falling down the pecking order and departing to Perth, and Blaize Talagi now dropped from first-grade by Ivan Cleary, the positions seem as uncertain as they have been in years.

Nathan Cleary is also yet to sign on beyond the end of 2027 and could begin to test his value on the free agency market from November 1.

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At the Titans, the club have already added Luke Hanson to their squad from the Warriors for next year, while Zane Harrison has been exceptional this year. Outside of that though, the jury is still out on Jayden Campbell, while Lachlan Ilias is unlikely to be extended beyond the end of his current deal.

Fitzgerald is an outside back and has impressed at every level he has played in the Penrith system, playing at representative level for NSW under-16 city.

While he hasn't hit the heights of Moran in coming through the pathways, he is seen as the type of player who could have a long career ahead of him.

Penrith have plenty of outside backs, although Brian To'o is unlikely to extend his time at the club beyond the end of 2027, while Paul Alamoti is also yet to re-sign. Thomas Jenkins did recently put pen to paper on a new deal, alleviating some of the fears at the foot of the mountains.

The Titans lose Phillip Sami at the end of this year to the St George Illawarra Dragons, but are unclear over some of the other players in their back five, including Jaylan De Groot, who hasn't quite hit his potential to this stage in his career.