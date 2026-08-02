The Canberra Raiders have been brought back down to earth following four wins in a row and a late push for a finals spot in 2026.

The Green Machine faced a red-hot Penrith Panthers outfit who showed their elite premiership class in a 42-18 demolition in Mudgee.

It places the Raiders' finals chances on life support, with a disappointed Ricky Stuart claiming their performance wasn't up to scratch for the standards they've set in the past month.

“A big part of that first half was just not good enough, and that's what we've got to deal with now,” coach Stuart said in his post-match press conference.

“We've got to deal with it this week… definitely wasn't good enough.. against a good football team who scored too many points in the first half.”

Raiders skipper Joseph Tapine echoed Stuart's sentiments, admitting the side didn't translate their week's preparation into a full 80-minute performance.

“We just weren't competing,” Tapine said.

“We didn't do what we planned to do…. They're a good team and we let them score way too many points.”

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With the Raiders' winning streak coming to an end, it leaves them in 11th place with the Sea Eagles, Cowboys and Bulldogs in its path for a spot in the Top 8.

Matters are made worse with the club's upcoming matches against Top 8 talent in the Knights, Sharks, Cowboys, along with a meeting with the defending premiers, the Broncos, which rounds out their remaining matches in the regular season.

Meanwhile at the foot of the mountains, the Panthers are in cruise control on their way to the NRL's minor premiership after yet another 40+ scoreline placed on oppositions.

Ivan Cleary's outfit will get a good taste of finals intensity when they face the Warriors across the Tasman, followed by a blockbuster clash against the Sydney Roosters.

The tri-colours are in hot pursuit of the Panthers, trailing in second place with only one win separating them after a herculean 82-12 demolition over the Cowboys on Thursday.

Both clubs are primed for a massive campaign in September.

Hosting the Roosters may be the match that will determine who finishes on top of the ladder to end the home and away season, with still three weeks to play following their meeting.