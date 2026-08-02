Channel 7 is set to poach leading NRL commentator Andrew Voss for the Rugby League World Cup in 2026.

Voss remains on top of the podium as one of the most liked voices in rugby league, with the Daily Telegraph reporting he is set to be allowed by Fox to join the rival network short-term for the international tournament.

It is understood most TV rugby league personalities are tightly contracted to only feature on the NRL's holders, Nine and Foxtel, with Voss set to be an exception.

Seven narrowly missed out on the latest TV rights deal kicking into action in 2028, worth a whopping $5.3 billion in a record-breaking deal.

The rights will remain with Nine and Foxtel, but the hosts of the World Cup coverage receive a huge boost if they can secure Voss to take over the microphone.

Voss has often been called-up to voice rugby league tie-in video games in six official releases since 2010, adding to his illustrious career calling the 13-man code.

Seven are also in the hunt for Anthony Maroon, who leads the charge at Triple M radio, and remains in their sights to assist Voss in the coverage.

Former NRL players James Graham and Aaron Woods, who have started their post-footy careers on-air covering the latest in the NRL world.

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Fan-favourite media rookie Luke Keary is also understood to be scouted by Seven.

Keary and former NRL star Shaun Johnson remain some favourites among the NRL community, with their insights and input appreciated by many after being shortly removed from the playing field and straight into the media limelight.

Former Dragons coach Shane Flanagan, who also appears on radio, is in the mix for Seven's commentary team.

The World Cup kicks off on October 15 between Australia and New Zealand at Sydney's Allianz Stadium.