Former NRL coach Anthony Seibold has spoken publicly about his move to Port Moresby for the introduction of the PNG Chiefs in 2028.

The 2018 Coach of the Year has a strong relationship with incoming head coach Willie Peters, and will work closely as a senior assistant for the club in its early years.

Seibold and the Manly Sea Eagles parted ways in March following a shaky start to their 2026 campaign, and remained winless after four rounds despite not having to leave Brookvale turf.

The club opted to promote assistant Kieran Foran to interim head coach, and later extended him for the full-time role following his 'Fozball' heroics.

Since then, Seibold has worked closely with Collingwood in the AFL, while also spending some family time in Europe before deciding on where to take his coaching talent.

The 51-year-old revealed what got him over the line for a switch out of Australia, crediting Chiefs CEO Lorna McPherson and head of football Michael Chammas and their combined vision for the NRL's 19th franchise.

“It's sort of come about (when) I took my wife over to Europe, for a couple of weeks there. Had a bit of a break after I finished at Manly,” he said on SEN 1170 and SENQ's The Run Home.

“And, yeah, Willie (Peters) spoke to me then, and I just wanted to have a break mate (and) not think about footy. Loading matchup…

“I've been doing some work for Collingwood, and I said to Will, I'd catch up with Michael Chammas (Chiefs Head of Football) when I got back and we had a good catch-up.

“Then myself, my wife and our youngest daughter went across to PNG for three days.

“I like the vision of Lorna (McPherson) and Michael (Chammas and where they) want to take the club.

"Talking to Willie (and) having a really close relationship with him, having worked with him previously, we're in constant contact over the last four years since he's been in Hull.

“So, got a good relationship there (and) got a good feel about the place.