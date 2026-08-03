Casey McLean is set for another stint on the sidelines after suffering a fractured hand, bringing the Penrith Panthers another injury headache at a crucial stage of the premiership race.

The young outside back left the field during the second half of Penrith's commanding 42-18 victory over the Canberra Raiders in Mudgee on Saturday after appearing to injure his right hand. McLean was later spotted on the sideline with ice strapped to the injured area.

According to the Western Weekender, scans have since confirmed the fracture, with the Panthers confirming McLean will undergo surgery, ruling him out of this weekend's blockbuster top-three clash against the New Zealand Warriors.

His absence is expected to pave the way for Izack Tago's return to the starting backline as Ivan Cleary reshuffles his side ahead of arguably its toughest fortnight of the regular season.

The Panthers now face consecutive clashes against fellow top-three contenders, first the New Zealand Warriors in Auckland before taking on the Sydney Roosters, with the minor premiership still very much on the line.

While McLean's injury is a significant setback, it adds to a growing casualty ward for the four-time premiers.

Star fullback Dylan Edwards is already battling a shoulder complaint, while hooker Mitch Kenny appears unlikely to return before the finals, leaving Penrith without two of its most influential leaders through the middle of the field.

Cleary also has another key selection call to make in the halves.

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After dropping Blaize Talagi to NSW Cup, the Panthers coach must decide whether to hand the talented youngster another opportunity at five-eighth or continue with Jack Cogger alongside Nathan Cleary for the remainder of the regular season.

The decision carries extra weight given Penrith's left edge has emerged as a clear defensive concern in recent weeks, becoming an area rival teams have consistently targeted.

Constantly interchanging between Talagi and Cogger at five-eighth is unlikely to help build the defensive combinations needed at this stage of the season, particularly with communication and trust so crucial for an edge.

McLean's absence only adds to that disruption.

Whether Tago slots straight back into the side or further changes are required, another reshuffle means another week of defensive adjustments.