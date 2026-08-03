A frustrated Tom Dearden has addressed his future on Monday afternoon, admitting speculation that he could be looking to leave the North Queensland Cowboys has disappointed him.

The star halfback, who is working his way back from a second injury for the season, has been in constant headlines this season regarding his future, with those headlines ramping up again last week after a News Corp report suggested he was looking to move to Sydney to be with his partner, and that clubs in the Sydney area were monitoring the situation.

Dearden is contracted with the Cowboys through to the end of the 2029 NRL season and would need permission from the club to explore his options before November 1, 2027.

But speaking to the media on Monday afternoon in Townsville, he slapped down the reports, saying he doesn't feel he should have to explain himself, and pleading for privacy around his off-field life.

"There has been a fair bit of speculation getting around at the moment and a lot of suggestions that I've wanted to move or leave the club," Dearden said.

"I just want to make sure that [people know] that it's not the case at all.

"I don't feel I should have to get up here and explain myself or explain myself against speculation, because it's just been a whole lot of nonsense.

"I have my private life with my partner who is pregnant and I'd like for all that to be kept private.

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"I'm committed to the Cowboys until 2029. I think it's silly that I have to get up here and speak to a bit of nonsense that has been going around.

"I'm here at the Cowboys, I love playing for the Cowboys and I'd like for the private part of my life to be kept private."

Dearden admitted the speculation has had an impact on both he and his partner, but said he doesn't need to recommit to the Cowboys, because his original commitment never changed.

"It has had an impact on the private life. I have a pregnant partner and when there is speculation getting around like that, people are reading that and it gives them questions to ask and you always have to answer people, and my partner has had to do the same. I think it's a bit disappointing with all the speculation around that," he added.

"There has been no suggestions or no thinking about not being committed to the Cowboys. I'm not recommitting or anything like that. I've always been committed to the Cowboys."

The news is a boost for Cowboys fans, with Dearden one of the game's most impressive halves.

He will return from his current injury in time for a push to September finals action for North Queensland, who suffered a record-breaking 82-12 defeat at the hands of the Sydney Roosters last weekend.