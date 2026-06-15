The Sydney Roosters have confirmed both Hugo Savala and Reece Foley will be ruled out of this weekend's clash with the Cronulla Sharks.

The duo both sustained concussions against the Dolphins during a heavy 48-10 loss in Brisbane on Friday evening.

The losses will ensure they are subjected to the NRL's mandatory 11-day standdown policy for concussions and failed head injury assessments.

The duo will both be eligible to return for the Round 17 clash against the Brisbane Broncos, provided they pass through concussion protocols as expected, with the Roosters to then have a bye in Round 18.

Savala has typically been playing in the centres, but was moved into the halves for the Dolphins clash with halfback Sam Walker away on State of Origin duty.

The likely return of Walker, who is expected to back up from Origin 2 four days later should directly replace Savala, with Daly Cherry-Evans moving back to the five-eighth role he has played throughout the year, his first away from the Manly Sea Eagles.

Foley, who was the fill-in in the centres, is likely to be replaced directly by Robert Toia, who is also expected to back up from Game 1, with the Roosters to also have the return of Mark Nawaqanitawase to boost their back five for what is a critical clash with the Sharks.

As it stands, the two teams are just outside the top four, and with the run to the finals about to commence, it will be two very important points on the line at Moore Park on Sunday evening.

Teams will be confirmed for the fixture at 4pm (AEST) on Tuesday.