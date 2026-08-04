The teams are in for Round 23 of the NRL season, with plenty of big changes and surprises across the 16 sides.

Cameron Munster's return headlines the selections for the round ahead, but plenty of teams are without key names to new injuries, while the Broncos have made a big call at dummy half.

Here are all the changes and talking points for Round 23.

Bye: Wests Tigers

View all 16 teams for Round 23 here

Gold Coast Titans

Zane Harrison's season is over with a hamstring injury, so Lachlan Ilias comes in at halfback.

The only other change sees Adam Christensen take the spot of Jaylan De Groot on the bench.

North Queensland Cowboys

Jeremiah Nanai is out with a hamstring problem. Kai O'Donnell starts in the second-row.

Griffin Neame is added to the starting team at prop, with Thomas Mikaele going back to the bench in the only other change to a side who were beaten by 70 points last weekend.

New Zealand Warriors

The Warriors have cleared Taine Tuaupiki, but following the club's best performance in weeks, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will remain at fullback for the Warriors.

Morgan Gannon is the other new name on the bench, with Riley Price and Adam Pompey missing out.

Penrith Panthers

Casey McLean is out for the Panthers with a fractured hand. Izack Tago comes into the centres.

Blaize Talagi is back on the bench as the new name in the side.

Sydney Roosters

Canterbury Bulldogs

Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles

The Dolphins

Just a single shuffles on the bench for the Dolphins. Ray Stone drops out, with Sebastian Su'a taking his place.

Brisbane Broncos

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Parramatta Eels

Canberra Raiders

Simi Sasagi is back for the Raiders. Sebastian Kris misses out entirely as a result.

There are no other changes for Ricky Stuart's side.

Newcastle Knights

Tyson Frizell starts at prop, with Cody Hopwood dropping back to the bench.

Harrison Graham comes back onto the bench with Toby Winter missing out in the only other change.

St George Illawarra Dragons

Toby Couchman is out with a concussion. Emre Guler is pushed into the starting side at prop, and Jacob Wester joins the bench on debut.

Luciano Leilua is off the bench, with Mathew Feagai named in his place.

Cronulla Sharks