The teams are in for Round 23 of the NRL season, with plenty of big changes and surprises across the 16 sides.

Cameron Munster's return headlines the selections for the round ahead, but plenty of teams are without key names to new injuries, while the Broncos have made a big call at dummy half.

Here are all the changes and talking points for Round 23.

Bye: Wests Tigers

View all 16 teams for Round 23 here

 2026-08-06T09:50:00Z 
 
 
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD   
 2026-08-06T09:50:00Z 
   NQL
    #NRLTitansCowboys
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Gold Coast Titans

North Queensland Cowboys

 2026-08-07T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Go Media Stadium
NZW   
 2026-08-07T08:00:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLWarriorsPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

New Zealand Warriors

Penrith Panthers

 2026-08-07T10:00:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SYD   
 2026-08-07T10:00:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLRoostersBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

Canterbury Bulldogs

 2026-08-08T05:00:00Z 
 
 
HBF Park
MEL   
 2026-08-08T05:00:00Z 
   MAN
    #NRLStormManly
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Manly Sea Eagles

 2026-08-08T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-08-08T07:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLDolphinsBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-08-08T09:30:00Z 
 
 
Allianz Stadium
SOU   
 2026-08-08T09:30:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLSouthsEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Parramatta Eels

 2026-08-09T04:00:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-08-09T04:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLRaidersKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

  • Simi Sasagi is back for the Raiders. Sebastian Kris misses out entirely as a result.
  • There are no other changes for Ricky Stuart's side.

Newcastle Knights

 2026-08-09T06:05:00Z 
 
 
St George Venues Stadium
STI   
 2026-08-09T06:05:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLDragonsSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

Cronulla Sharks