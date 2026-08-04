The teams are in for Round 23 of the NRL season, with plenty of big changes and surprises across the 16 sides.
Cameron Munster's return headlines the selections for the round ahead, but plenty of teams are without key names to new injuries, while the Broncos have made a big call at dummy half.
Here are all the changes and talking points for Round 23.
Bye: Wests Tigers
View all 16 teams for Round 23 here
2026-08-06T09:50:00Z
Cbus Super Stadium
GLD
2026-08-06T09:50:00Z
NQL
Gold Coast Titans
- Zane Harrison's season is over with a hamstring injury, so Lachlan Ilias comes in at halfback.
- The only other change sees Adam Christensen take the spot of Jaylan De Groot on the bench.
North Queensland Cowboys
- Jeremiah Nanai is out with a hamstring problem. Kai O'Donnell starts in the second-row.
- Griffin Neame is added to the starting team at prop, with Thomas Mikaele going back to the bench in the only other change to a side who were beaten by 70 points last weekend.
2026-08-07T08:00:00Z
Go Media Stadium
NZW
2026-08-07T08:00:00Z
PEN
New Zealand Warriors
- The Warriors have cleared Taine Tuaupiki, but following the club's best performance in weeks, Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad will remain at fullback for the Warriors.
- Morgan Gannon is the other new name on the bench, with Riley Price and Adam Pompey missing out.
Penrith Panthers
- Casey McLean is out for the Panthers with a fractured hand. Izack Tago comes into the centres.
- Blaize Talagi is back on the bench as the new name in the side.
2026-08-07T10:00:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SYD
2026-08-07T10:00:00Z
CAN
Sydney Roosters
- Tommy Talau drops back to the bench with Billy Smith back on the wing in an otherwise unchanged back seven - no surprise given their 70-point win last weekend.
- Spencer Leniu moves into the starting side, with Salesi Foketi going to the second-row and Nat Butcher back to the bench.
- Lindsay Collins is back from a concussion, with Taylor Losalu and Reece Foley missing out.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- Sitili Tupouniua, Bronson Xerri and Jake Turpin come onto the bench for the Bulldogs in place of Alekolasimi Jones, Sean O'Sullivan and Jonathan Sua. No changes to the run-on side though for the Bulldogs who are quietly building up some serious momentum.
2026-08-08T05:00:00Z
HBF Park
MEL
2026-08-08T05:00:00Z
MAN
Melbourne Storm
- Jack Howarth is back for the Storm and slots straight in at centre, with Manaia Waitere missing out.
- Cameron Munster is back in a shock early return. He takes the number six jumper, with Tyran Wishart moving to dummy half and Trent Toelau dropping back to the bench.
- Alec MacDonald drops off the bench alongside Jai Bowden, with Davvy Moale taking the vacant spot.
Manly Sea Eagles
- Josh Feledy slides back to the bench for Manly, with Tolutau Koula moving into the centres and Blake Wilson named to start in the vacant wing spot.
- Brandon Wakeham returns at dummy half, with Nicholas Lenaz sliding back to the reserves list.
- Ethan Bullemor moves into the starting side at prop, while Simione Laiafai is back to the bench.
- Ben Trbojevic is out with a concussion. He is replaced in the second-row by Corey Waddell.
- Kobe Hetherington suffered a ruptured biceps at training yesterday, so his season is over. Fletcher Baker is the new face on the bench.
- Onitoni Large also misses out, with Jackson Shereb the new man.
2026-08-08T07:30:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-08-08T07:30:00Z
BRI
The Dolphins
- Just a single shuffles on the bench for the Dolphins. Ray Stone drops out, with Sebastian Su'a taking his place.
Brisbane Broncos
- Tom Duffy takes over from the concussed Adam Reynolds at halfback.
- Xavier Willison has been named at prop despite appearing to suffer an injury last weekend. Va'a Semu drops back to the bench, with Jaiyden Hunt starting in the second-row.
- Cory Paix has been dropped, with Billy Walters to start at dummy half.
2026-08-08T09:30:00Z
Allianz Stadium
SOU
2026-08-08T09:30:00Z
PAR
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- The cavalary return for South Sydney with finals hopes on the line against the Eels. Tallis Duncan is in at centre replacing Latrell Siegwalt, while David Fifita is back in the second-row, pushing Keaon Koloamatangi to prop and John Radely out, with Cameron Murray also back at lock, pushing Lachlan Hubner back to the bench.
- Liam Le Blanc drops off the bench.
Parramatta Eels
- Jack Williams moves from prop to second-row, with Luca Moretti starting in the middle and Kelma Tuilagi dropping to the bench.
- Dylan Walker has, according to the club, been rested. Saxon Pryke comes onto the bench, while Jezaiah Funa-Iuta joins the bench with Toni Mataele missing out.
2026-08-09T04:00:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-08-09T04:00:00Z
NEW
Canberra Raiders
- Simi Sasagi is back for the Raiders. Sebastian Kris misses out entirely as a result.
- There are no other changes for Ricky Stuart's side.
Newcastle Knights
- Tyson Frizell starts at prop, with Cody Hopwood dropping back to the bench.
- Harrison Graham comes back onto the bench with Toby Winter missing out in the only other change.
2026-08-09T06:05:00Z
St George Venues Stadium
STI
2026-08-09T06:05:00Z
CRO
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Toby Couchman is out with a concussion. Emre Guler is pushed into the starting side at prop, and Jacob Wester joins the bench on debut.
- Luciano Leilua is off the bench, with Mathew Feagai named in his place.
Cronulla Sharks
- Mawene Hiroti lines up at centre with KL Iro missing out to a concussion, while Addin Fonua-Blake comes back into the starting side for Oregon Kaufusi who remains on the bench.
- Michael Gabrael and Braden Uele come onto the bench with Jayden Berrell and Sam Stonestreet missing out.