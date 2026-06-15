The Dolphins are set to receive a major boost ahead of Saturday's clash against the Wests Tigers, with star halfback Isaiya Katoa and electric winger Jamayne Isaako both expected to take their place in the side.

Katoa trained separately from the main group on Monday as he continues to manage a knee injury suffered during the Dolphins' Round 15 victory.

The 21-year-old had his knee heavily strapped throughout the session and was seen icing the joint afterwards.

Despite concerns over the injury, the Nine have revealed that he is fit to play.

The news is also positive for Isaako, who trained strongly after suffering a dislocated finger that required minor surgery last week.

Saturday's fixture could also work in their favour from a representative standpoint, with the scheduling expected to provide sufficient recovery time for the club's State of Origin stars backing up from Wednesday night's series decider.

The Dolphins have five players involved in Queensland's squad, with Selwyn Cobbo, Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow, Kulikefu Finefeuiaki, Max Plath and Thomas Flegler all part of the Maroons setup.

With Katoa and Isaako on track to play and Origin representatives expected to be available, the Dolphins appear well-positioned to continue their strong season.