St George Illawarra Dragons recruit Daniel Atkinson has a shadow of doubt cast over his future at the Red V following the latest acquisition of Kodi Nikorima.

Fresh reports from the Sydney Morning Herald reveal Atkinson is set to be dropped by coach Dean Young for the club's upcoming clash against the Dolphins on Friday night.

The Dragons had a tough afternoon in Clinton Gutherson's 250th game on Sunday, and Young is looking to switch things up.

Lyhkan King-Togia is the man set to fill in next to Kyle Flanagan in the halves, with Young insisting Nikorima's arrival will be a testament to the club's halves depth in 2027.

"It means we've got depth," Young responded when asked about Nikorima's arrival.