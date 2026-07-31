The Manly Sea Eagles have won the race for one of the New Zealand Warriors' most highly rated young edge forwards, with Kayliss Fatialofa set to join the club on a three-year deal from the start of the 2027 season.

Despite not yet having made his NRL debut, the 21-year-old second-rower attracted significant interest from across the competition, with up to 6 teams this time around, including the Warriors, trying to retain this talented player's signature.

Zero Tackle can reveal Fatialofa has chosen Manly, with new Sea Eagles coach Kieran Foran playing a pivotal role in securing the highly touted Kiwi prospect.

The Auckland-born forward is understood to have been drawn to Foran's vision for the club and the opportunity to work under the former New Zealand international, whose strong connection to home proved a compelling factor in the decision.

A few texts from Manly enforcer Haumole Olakau'atu also helped convince Fatialofa to make the move, with the NSW representative speaking highly of the club's culture on the Northern Beaches and the support Foran would provide as a coach.

The signing comes after an eventful 18 months for the young forward.

Fatialofa was on the verge of joining the Penrith Panthers last season, with a two-year deal all but finalised before a conversation with Warriors coach Andrew Webster convinced him to remain in Auckland.

He instead signed a two-year extension with the Warriors, although the contract included a clause allowing him to negotiate with rival clubs if he had not made his NRL debut by Round 15 of the 2026 season.

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That clause was activated after Fatialofa was named on the interchange bench but did not take the field, opening the door for rival clubs to pursue the promising back-rower.

Manly quickly emerged as one of the leading contenders before ultimately winning the race for his signature after missing out last year.

Although still awaiting his NRL debut, Fatialofa has continued to impress in the NSW Cup.

The 21-year-old has made 14 appearances this season after being part of the Warriors' 2025 NSW Cup premiership-winning squad.

He has scored five tries, produced five line breaks and maintained a tackle efficiency above 90 per cent this season, further cementing his reputation as one of the game's most exciting young edge forwards.

The Sea Eagles believe Fatialofa has the potential to develop into a long-term NRL player and will add another layer of youth and athleticism to their forward pack when he arrives ahead of the 2027 season.