Parramatta Eels rising star Mohamed Alameddine has been stood down indefinitely due to safety concerns linked to an escalating Sydney gang war, with the young winger not being accused of any criminal wrongdoing.

The highly regarded NSW Cup outside back, who signed an NRL contract through to the end of 2027 last year, has not played since June 8 after the club acted on advice surrounding risks to players, staff and the wider rugby league community.

Alameddine is understood to have been sidelined following concerns raised by police about alleged family associations connected to members of the Alameddine organised crime network, whom of which have been embroiled in a conflict with the rival 'Coconut Cartel' since the beginning of the year.

The feud, which erupted in January, has allegedly been behind a string of shootings and firebombings across Sydney.

In February, former Bulldogs premiership winner Matt Utai was shot twice outside his home in an incident police allege was motivated by his son's alleged links to the Coconut Cartel.

Alameddine himself is not accused of any wrongdoing, and there are no allegations linking him to organised crime. However, authorities determined his family connection posed a potential safety risk to teammates, club staff and spectators.

Several incidents are understood to have contributed to the Eels' decision, including the alleged use of a drone by members of a rival gang during a junior rugby league match in April.

Police allege the drone was used as part of surveillance linked to a planned assassination of Ali Younes, better known as Sydney rapper Ay Huncho, who police allege is a senior figure in the Alameddine crime network.

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NSW Police subsequently informed Parramatta officials of the alleged plot, linking several of the alleged would-be assassins to the drone operation at the junior fixture.

Following the incident, police also met with NSW Rugby League to warn of the risks associated with Younes attending rugby league matches.

The Eels' decision to formally stand Alameddine down came after another alarming incident in June. A day after the winger scored Parramatta's only try in a 60-4 NSW Cup defeat to the Bulldogs, two of his relatives were allegedly confronted by a gunman outside a school in Sydney's west.

The incident prompted the club to remove Alameddine from all football activities indefinitely.

While absent from training and matches, the 20-year-old has remained connected with teammates through regular communication and is completing an individual training program away from the club.

Parramatta has not publicly commented on the matter.