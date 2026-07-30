A lot can change in rugby league, quickly!

That will be the hope of the bottom few teams in the competition right now.

We've seen quick rises, and quick falls, across the space of a few weeks, or an off-season.

An influx of recruits, a new coach, stars returning from injuries. Sometimes it's even a youngster who catches fire at the right time.

Today we're going to look at the bottom five teams in the NRL and rank the brightness of their futures.

The below rankings take into account success next season and beyond. For instance one club may do better next season yet long-term they don't success as much as another. It's all weighted.

Ultimately this is just for fun and we'd love to hear your thoughts.

Here are the bottom five NRL teams as of Round 21 taken from the current NRL ladder, but for the pursposes of this, ranked in the order of least likely to most likely of a fast recovery.

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