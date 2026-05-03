The so-called NRL 50-point curse has become one of the most talked-about trends in rugby league. No team in the modern era has gone on to win the premiership in the same season they conceded 50 or more points in a match.

Each year, fans track which sides fall into the category — particularly contenders — as history suggests a heavy defeat can derail even the strongest campaigns. Below is a running list of every team to concede 50+ points during the 2026 NRL season.

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6 teams have already conceded 50+ points in 2026

Parramatta Eels (x2), Gold Coast Titans, Dolphins, Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers.

Can a team win the NRL after conceding 50 points?

Historically, the answer has been no. While teams have recovered from heavy losses to make finals, none have gone on to win the premiership in the same season after conceding 50 or more points.

That makes every blowout result significant — especially for teams in the top eight — as it places them under immediate scrutiny for the remainder of the year.