The so-called NRL 50-point curse has become one of the most talked-about trends in rugby league. No team in the modern era has gone on to win the premiership in the same season they conceded 50 or more points in a match.
Each year, fans track which sides fall into the category — particularly contenders — as history suggests a heavy defeat can derail even the strongest campaigns. Below is a running list of every team to concede 50+ points during the 2026 NRL season.
6 teams have already conceded 50+ points in 2026
Parramatta Eels (x2), Gold Coast Titans, Dolphins, Melbourne Storm, St George Illawarra Dragons, Wests Tigers.
Can a team win the NRL after conceding 50 points?
Historically, the answer has been no. While teams have recovered from heavy losses to make finals, none have gone on to win the premiership in the same season after conceding 50 or more points.
That makes every blowout result significant — especially for teams in the top eight — as it places them under immediate scrutiny for the remainder of the year.
The difference between this season and previous seasons is the extended Six-Again.
This has lead to :
a) high scores of what were evenly matched sides such as Cows 46 Sharks 34 in Round 9 ie 80 points in 80 minutes !
b) blow-outs in matches where one side was markedly better than the other, that is all of the matches where one team conceded at least 50 points. In the seasons before Six Again, some of the teams – most noticeably the Storm – might well have won, because they had mastered the rules as they were in those seasons.
Can a side that has conceded 50 this season win the GF ?
I think it is possible. Wests may have conceded 52 today, but they have won five matches this season, and obviously have the players and the style of play that is a good fit to the current rules. If Adam Douehi had not gone off injured after 10 minutes, they may have won today.
The eventual score reflects the fact that when a team loses these days, it can lose by a huge margin – one which does not accurately reflect the difference in quality, effort and tactics between the two teams.