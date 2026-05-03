Sam Verrills won't be pulling on a Gold Coast Titans jersey beyond this season.

The Courier Mail has reported that the club informed the premiership-winning hooker that a contract extension is off the table.

The club appears to be comfortable with that call, as they have two hungry options already waiting in the wings. The front-runner to capitalise? Oliver Pascoe.

Pascoe made his fifth appearance against the Canberra Raiders on Saturday in the 28-12 loss.

He injects spark off the bench and has featured in two wins since debuting for the Titans.

Alongside Pascoe, Luke Sommerton is also in the frame as the Titans weigh their options at hooker for 2026 and beyond.