All 16 teams are in for Round 10 of the 2026 NRL season, and there are plenty of eyebrow-raising changes, including in the halves at the Rabbitohs and Titans, while other clubs welcome key players back.

Here are all the changes for Round 10 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

All 16 teams for Round 10

Bye: New Zealand Warriors

The Dolphins

Two changes on the bench for the Dolphins with Jeremy Marshall-King finally set to return and Kodi Nikorima also back. Kurt Donoghoe and Tevita Naufahu drop out of the 19.

Canterbury Bulldogs

In what is a surprise, the Bulldogs are unchanged other than calling Sitili Tupouniua into the starting side for Josh Curran. The 19 players named are the same.

Sydney Roosters

Mark Nawaqanitawase is set to miss a number of weeks injured. While it was assumed Billy Smith was the favourite for his position, it is in fact Cody Ramsey who will start after playing from the bench last week.

Lindsay Collins is out with a concussion, so that will see Spencer Leniu promoted into the starting side.

Taylor Losau and Benaiah Ioelu are the new names on the bench.

Gold Coast Titans

North Queensland Cowboys

Jeremiah Nanai will miss a number of weeks with a shoulder problem, so Sam McIntyre comes into the starting side for him.

Robert Derby bounces out of the side from the bench, with Xavier Kerrisk and Mason Barber the new faces.

Parramatta Eels

St George Illawarra Dragons

Newcastle Knights

Just the one bench change for the Knights. Harrison Graham is in for the trip to Wollongong, with Cody Hopwood out.

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks

Just one change for Cronulla as Braden Uele replaces Riley Jones on the bench.

Manly Sea Eagles

Jamal Fogarty returns at halfback with Joey Walsh dropping back to the bench. With Ethan Bullemor called into the starting side for the concussed Kobe Hetherington, that is the extent of the changes for Manly.

Brisbane Broncos

Melbourne Storm

Jahrome Hughes is back from a concussion, with Tyran Wishart out to a syndesmosis injury. He is expected to miss between four and six weeks.

Just one other change for the struggling Storm - Stanley Huen comes in on the bench for Josiah Pahulu.

Wests Tigers

Canberra Raiders

Penrith Panthers