All 16 teams are in for Round 10 of the 2026 NRL season, and there are plenty of eyebrow-raising changes, including in the halves at the Rabbitohs and Titans, while other clubs welcome key players back.

Here are all the changes for Round 10 in this week's edition of rapid fire.

All 16 teams for Round 10

Bye: New Zealand Warriors

 2026-05-07T09:50:00Z 
 
 
Suncorp Stadium
DOL   
 2026-05-07T09:50:00Z 
   CAN
    #NRLDolphinsBulldogs
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

The Dolphins

Canterbury Bulldogs

  • In what is a surprise, the Bulldogs are unchanged other than calling Sitili Tupouniua into the starting side for Josh Curran. The 19 players named are the same.
 2026-05-08T08:00:00Z 
 
 
Polytec Stadium
SYD   
 2026-05-08T08:00:00Z 
   GLD
    #NRLRoostersTitans
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Sydney Roosters

Gold Coast Titans

 2026-05-08T10:00:00Z 
 
 
QLD Country Bank
NQL   
 2026-05-08T10:00:00Z 
   PAR
    #NRLCowboysEels
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

North Queensland Cowboys

Parramatta Eels

 2026-05-09T05:00:00Z 
 
 
WIN Stadium
STI   
 2026-05-09T05:00:00Z 
   NEW
    #NRLDragonsKnights
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

St George Illawarra Dragons

Newcastle Knights

 2026-05-09T07:30:00Z 
 
 
Accor Stadium
SOU   
 2026-05-09T07:30:00Z 
   CRO
    #NRLSouthsSharks
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

South Sydney Rabbitohs

Cronulla Sharks

 2026-05-09T09:30:00Z 
 
 
4 Pines Park
MAN   
 2026-05-09T09:30:00Z 
   BRI
    #NRLManlyBroncos
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Manly Sea Eagles

Brisbane Broncos

 2026-05-10T04:00:00Z 
 
 
AAMI Park
MEL   
 2026-05-10T04:00:00Z 
   WST
    #NRLStormTigers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Melbourne Storm

Wests Tigers

 2026-05-10T06:05:00Z 
 
 
GIO Stadium
CBR   
 2026-05-10T06:05:00Z 
   PEN
    #NRLRaidersPanthers
MATCH CENTRE ▶︎   

Canberra Raiders

Penrith Panthers