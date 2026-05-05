All 16 teams are in for Round 10 of the 2026 NRL season, and there are plenty of eyebrow-raising changes, including in the halves at the Rabbitohs and Titans, while other clubs welcome key players back.
Here are all the changes for Round 10 in this week's edition of rapid fire.
Bye: New Zealand Warriors
2026-05-07T09:50:00Z
Suncorp Stadium
DOL
2026-05-07T09:50:00Z
CAN
The Dolphins
- Two changes on the bench for the Dolphins with Jeremy Marshall-King finally set to return and Kodi Nikorima also back. Kurt Donoghoe and Tevita Naufahu drop out of the 19.
Canterbury Bulldogs
- In what is a surprise, the Bulldogs are unchanged other than calling Sitili Tupouniua into the starting side for Josh Curran. The 19 players named are the same.
2026-05-08T08:00:00Z
Polytec Stadium
SYD
2026-05-08T08:00:00Z
GLD
Sydney Roosters
- Mark Nawaqanitawase is set to miss a number of weeks injured. While it was assumed Billy Smith was the favourite for his position, it is in fact Cody Ramsey who will start after playing from the bench last week.
- Lindsay Collins is out with a concussion, so that will see Spencer Leniu promoted into the starting side.
- Taylor Losau and Benaiah Ioelu are the new names on the bench.
Gold Coast Titans
- Siale Faeamani is out injured, so Jensen Taumoepeau is called in on the wing.
- Lachlan Ilias has been dumped. Jayden Campbell moves to five-eighth and Zane Harrison will debut at halfback.
- Klese Haas is called into the starting side at prop, with Kurtis Morrin moved back to the bench.
- Sam Verrills has also been benched. Oliver Pascoe will start at hooker.
2026-05-08T10:00:00Z
QLD Country Bank
NQL
2026-05-08T10:00:00Z
PAR
North Queensland Cowboys
- Jeremiah Nanai will miss a number of weeks with a shoulder problem, so Sam McIntyre comes into the starting side for him.
- Robert Derby bounces out of the side from the bench, with Xavier Kerrisk and Mason Barber the new faces.
Parramatta Eels
- Will Penisini is out injured again. Jordan Samrani comes into the centres, with Apa Twidle joining the bench.
- Still no Jonah Pezet - the in-form Ronald Volkman remains in the halves.
- Ryley Smith is out with a sternum injury. Tallyn Da Silva starts in his place.
- Toni Mataele joins the bench with Lorenzo Talataina also missing out.
2026-05-09T05:00:00Z
WIN Stadium
STI
2026-05-09T05:00:00Z
NEW
St George Illawarra Dragons
- Clint Gutherson is back in a straight swap with Tyrell Sloan at fullback.
- Dylan Egan plays his first NRL game of the year after returning from an ACL injury via the NSW Cup and will start. Luciano Leilua is out suspended.
- Hamish Stewart is named to start at lock, with Josh Kerr reverting to the bench.
- Tyrell Sloan retains his place on the bench in jersey 19, with Hayden Buchanan dropping out.
Newcastle Knights
- Just the one bench change for the Knights. Harrison Graham is in for the trip to Wollongong, with Cody Hopwood out.
2026-05-09T07:30:00Z
Accor Stadium
SOU
2026-05-09T07:30:00Z
CRO
South Sydney Rabbitohs
- Jye Gray returns for the Rabbitohs. Matthew Dufty reverts to the bench.
- Jack Wighton is out with an arm injury, so Campbell Graham shifts to the centres and Edward Kosi will play from the wing.
- Jamie Humphreys has been dropped to the bench. Ashton Ward starts at halfback.
- Keaon Koloamatangi is back to the front-row. Tevita Tatola drops to the bench and Euan Aitken starts in the second-row.
- Moala Grahamm-Taufa and Jayden Sullivan are the two to drop off the bench.
Cronulla Sharks
- Just one change for Cronulla as Braden Uele replaces Riley Jones on the bench.
2026-05-09T09:30:00Z
4 Pines Park
MAN
2026-05-09T09:30:00Z
BRI
Manly Sea Eagles
- Jamal Fogarty returns at halfback with Joey Walsh dropping back to the bench. With Ethan Bullemor called into the starting side for the concussed Kobe Hetherington, that is the extent of the changes for Manly.
Brisbane Broncos
- Yet more carnage for the Broncos. Kotoni Staggs is out suspended and Deine Mariner is out injured, so Jesse Arthars is promoted to centre and Antonio Verhoeven comes in on the wing.
- Adam Reynolds is out, with Thomas Duffy in at halfback after playing from the bench last week.
- On the bench, Jaiyden Hunt is out, meaning three new names are needed - Preston Riki, Hayze Perham and Phillip Coates are all in.
- Ben Hunt could be in line for an early return - he is in jersey 21.
2026-05-10T04:00:00Z
AAMI Park
MEL
2026-05-10T04:00:00Z
WST
Melbourne Storm
- Jahrome Hughes is back from a concussion, with Tyran Wishart out to a syndesmosis injury. He is expected to miss between four and six weeks.
- Just one other change for the struggling Storm - Stanley Huen comes in on the bench for Josiah Pahulu.
Wests Tigers
- Horrendous news all around for the Tigers with Jahream Bula's return pushed back, and the duo of Adam Doueihi and Samuela Fainu both injured during a blowout loss to the Sharks on the weekend.
- Heath Mason has been called in at fullback, with Sunia Turuva going back to the wing. Starford To'a and Faaletino Tavana drop out, with Patrick Herbert recalled.
- Jock Madden is promoted from the bench to halfback to replace Doueihi.
- Tony Sukkar drops out, with the new second-row combination to be Sione Fainu and the returning Kai Pearce-Paul.
- Bunty Afoa and Mavrik Geyer are the new names on the bench.
2026-05-10T06:05:00Z
GIO Stadium
CBR
2026-05-10T06:05:00Z
PEN
Canberra Raiders
- Ethan Strange is back, so Kaeo Weekes goes back to fullback, and Laurie drops to the bench with Strange to play six.
- Joe Roddy is out injured. Hudson Young returns in his spot from suspension.
- Jayden Brailey is named at lock after being a late switch to the bench last week. Morgan Smithies is named on the bench.
- Ethan Alaia drops out.
Penrith Panthers
- Just bench changes for Penrith. Jack Cogger is suspended so Jack Cole slots in, while Liam Henry is named to return with Kalani Going missing out.