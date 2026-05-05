The Gold Coast Titans have confirmed rising star Siale Faeamani will be sidelined following an MCL strain that was sustained against the Canberra Raiders last weekend.

The Tongan winger will miss three to four weeks of action as he recovers from the knee complaint.

Faeamani made his NRL debut in Round 1 against the Cronulla Sharks after an impressive preseason, with coach Josh Hannay rewarding him with a starting spot.

He has become a reliable gun in Hannay's backline, scoring four tries in the eight appearances in the top grade before injury.

Within the eight appearances, he averaged 146 running metres and recorded 34 tackle breaks.

The 21-year-old earned himself a top 30 spot over the summer after making a switch from the Penrith Panthers, cementing himself as a proven outside back option at NRL level.

Faeamani joins the Titans' casualty ward, which includes Tukimihia Simpkins, who is edging towards a round 12 return. It also includes Brock Gray recovering from an ACL injury last year (TBC) and Jaimin Jolliffe, who also sustained the dreaded knee injury this year (2027).

The Titans' outside back depth will now be tested as Hannay seeks a replacement.

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Max Feagai, Allan Fitzgibbon, and Jaylan De Groot are among the most likely candidates to fill in for Faeamani ahead of their next clash.

The Titans will travel to Gosford to face the red-hot Sydney Roosters on Friday night.