Canberra Raiders forward Joe Roddy has been added to the club's growing injury list, with a broken hand to sideline him for at least a month.

The second-rower, who debuted at the back-end of last year and has been impressive with each effort in first-grade could miss as many as six weeks with the injury which the Raiders have not confirmed whether he will need surgery for or not.

His loss is immediately offset for this weekend's clash with the Penrith Panthers by the return of New South Wales State of Origin candidate Hudson Young, but the Raiders depth is being tested as the middle of the season approaches.

Noah Martin is currently missing after injuring both ankles in Round 8s game against the Wests Tigers, while Zac Hosking is out indefinitely with concussion-related issues.

That leaves Young and Simi Sasagi as the likely starting second-rowers for the foreseeable future despite the excellent performances of Sasagi at centre, while Josh Papalii and Xavier Savage are both likely to be out until at least the end of Round 14.

Ethan Strange also was a late out for last weekend's clash with the Gold Coast Titans, but is not expected to miss any more game time.

In a boost for the green machine, their first bye of the year is scheduled straight after they play the Panthers, before they face the Dolphins and North Queensland Cowboys both at home.

Papaplii and Savage are both due back when they host the Canberra Raiders in Round 14, while Roddy could be back anytime between that game and the Round 16 trip to play the Melbourne Storm, with a visit to Parramatta for a clash with the Eels scheduled in between those games.