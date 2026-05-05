Round Nine was fun.

Ok we saw a few of those comical games akin to NRL Live (on easy mode) where both teams forgot how to tackle ... but still.

The Panthers won a close one, the Roosters and Broncos played out a classic and Latrell Mitchell threatened to win a game on his own back, literally!

Results were far less predictable than last week and thus we have plenty of movement in our rankings.

Where did your team land on our NRL Power Rankings, following Round Nine?:

1. Penrith Panthers (Last Week: 1)

Penrith escaped from their game with Manly with a 18-16 win but truthfully were deserving of a wider margin.

Nathan Cleary was best on ground, again, and is in peak form heading into the Origin period. Blaize Talagi has bounced back from the one bad game to produce a few special performances.

A Sunday afternoon trip to the capital awaits as the ladder leading Panthers clash with Canberra. I can only see this going one way.

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2. New Zealand Warriors (2)

The Warriors brilliant 2026 continued via a 36 point to 14 thumping of the Eels. Any worries re away games is now in the rear view mirror.

Alofiana Khan-Pereira crossed for another double and is proving his doubters wrong. Jackson Ford was robbed of Dally M points despite being second best on ground, at worst. Erin Clark is literally winning games for his side.

Seven wins and two losses, heading into this week's bye, is dream territory. What a start for the year for the Warriors!

3. Sydney Roosters (7)

The Roosters 38-24 win over Brisbane on Saturday night had everything. The Chooks ran out to a 30-0 lead before almost being mowed down. Ultimately they'd bank the competition points.

James Tedesco, for the millionth week in a row, was brilliant, while Sam Walker, Nat Butcher and Naufahu Whyte were all massive!

A Friday evening game against the Titans doesn't look like it'll pose too many issues for the red hot Roosters.

4. Brisbane Broncos (3)

The Broncos played their part in one of the games of the season, despite a loss to the Roosters on Saturday evening.

Reece Walsh tried everything, on both sides of the ball, to try and overcome a 30-0 deficit. The Broncos looked on track until Kotoni Staggs moment of madness saw him binned and the game shut down.

Brisbane will look to rebound against Manly on Saturday night in a rep filled contest. Yes please!

5. Wests Tigers (4)

An interesting week ended on a huge downer for the Tigers as they were thrashed in the Shire by the Sharks.

They were missing plenty of cattle so there are no need for alarm bells just yet. Adam Doueihi's injury absolutely crushed the fan base. Wishing him all the best.

The Tigers look to return to winning ways as they travel to Melbourne this weekend.

6. South Sydney Rabbitohs (5)

The Bunnies fell short on Sunday afternoon despite scoring 38 points. I, like most Souths fans, don't really know how to feel about that.

Latrell Mitchell was breathtaking, yet again! Cody Walker and Alex Johnston both crossed for doubles. Matthew Dufty continues his brilliant return. Not much to add defensively though ...

Souths host the Sharks on Saturday evening in what promises to be a high scoring affair.

7. North Queensland Cowboys (8)

The Cowboys recorded back to back wins via a very comfortable 28-12 win over the Bulldogs. They may have padded the score late but this was a brutal win in all honesty.

Scott Drinkwater. I've almost run out of ways to describe his attacking brilliance. Jason Taumalolo thinks it's 2017 again. Tom Chester is everything they'd hope he would be, and then some.

There's every chance they make it three in a row on Friday night as they host the undermanned Eels.

8. Manly Sea Eagles (6)

Manly's win streak may have come to an end but they did themselves no shame in losing by points to the Panthers on Sunday night.

Joey Walsh showed real class during his first NRL start. Toluta'u Koula is an attack stat monster. Haumole Olakau'atu is back to bossing people weekly.

Manly host Brisbane in the game of the round on Saturday night. Sign me up please and thank you.

9. Cronulla Sharks (9)

The Sharks absolutely blew the Tigers off the park on Sunday afternoon. The 52-10 win was one of the most dominant of the season. Unfortunately the Sharks just don'd do this anywhere near enough.

Nicho Hynes was blistering, KL Iro scored his second hat trick in a row, Teig Wilton also crossed for three tries while Blayke Brailey, Will Kennedy and Braydon Trindall were all excellent.

A much steeper challenge awaits this Saturday night as the Sharks travel to Accor to play the Bunnies. Should be some points in that one!

10. Newcastle Knights (10)

The Knights are back in the winner's column after a ridiculous 42-38 win over the Bunnies on Sunday afternoon.

Greg Marzhew crossed for a hat trick of tries, Dylan Lucas and Trey Mooney both added two each, while Kalyn Ponga was near flawless on his return!

The Dragons, off a bye, will be desperate to ruin the Knights return to form on Saturday afternoon. That said, Newcastle may not allow them a say.

11. The Dolphins (11)

The Dolphins recorded their first win since Round Three via a huge win over the once mighty Melbourne Storm. The 28-10 was exactly what the doctor ordered.

Jack Bostock was massive on return. His shift into the centres looks a masterstroke. Herbie Farnworth continues to torch any and every direct opponent. Kulikefu Finefeuiaki may be the most improved player in the comp in '26.

The out of sorts Bulldogs present a brilliant opportunity for a second straight win on Thursday night. They'll want to play better than their last Thursday night home game.

12. Canberra Raiders (12)

The Raiders are back in the winner's circle following a 28-12 win over the Titans on the Gold Coast.

Simi Sasagi continues to be one of the revelations of the season. He shifted back into the back row and crossed for a double. Kaeo Weekes was superb and continues to be an excitement machine.

They host the Panthers on Sunday afternoon. A massive Canberra crowd will buoy them on. They'll need it!

13. Parramatta Eels (13)

The Eels have season fall off a cliff ever since their incredible 38-20 win over the Bulldogs in Round Seven. This week they fell to the Warriors, at home, by 36 points to 14.

I understand they are under a ridiculous injury cloud but their stars just aren't playing up to standard. Rookie Ronald Volkman has been their best player across the past fortnight.

I am really looking forward to Friday night's game between the Eels and the Cowboys. It should be great fun, but I don't expect the Eels to be able to run with the red hot Cowboys.

14. Canterbury Bulldogs (14)

The Bulldogs horror season continued this past weekend with a 28-12 home loss to the Cowboys. It was not pretty.

Lachlan Galvin's early try has us all thinking perhaps this would be different to the past few weeks. Spoiler alert, it was not! The Dogs attack is deplorable, no matter what the excuses offered up.

Thursday night's game against the Dolphins simply has to end in a win. They're going to have to score 30 points to be in this. Yikes.

15. Gold Coast Titans (15)

The Titans continue to fail to impress. This week's ordinary performance came against the Raiders. A 28-12 home loss. Yawn!

AJ Brimson looked good upon return while Beau Fermor was very impressive. Otherwise, another yawn! I feel so let down by this side and I'm not even a fan.

An away trip to play the red hot Roosters awaits on Friday evening. I don't like their chances.

16. Melbourne Storm (16)

This is rock bottom for the Melbourne Storm. A seventh straight loss. Fourth game out of five without scoring 20 points. Tyran Wishart out for four to six weeks, injured while scoring.

People will point to Penrith being last at this stage last year, but this Storm side is way worse than Penrith were at any stage last year. There was nothing positive here.

Shockingly they enter as favourites against a broken Tigers team. A loss here and ... I seriously can't even imagine it.

17. St George Illawarra Dragons (17)

Dragons fans enjoyed some respite via the bye this weekend.

I had Dragons fans reaching out to me saying they were just glad not to lose for once. Dire times.

A well rested Dragons side simply must produce in Wollongong against the Knights. They owe it to their fans.