Former Manly Sea Eagles, Brisbane Broncos and South Sydney Rabbitohs head coach Anthony Seibold has confirmed he will join the PNG Chiefs ahead of their inaugural 2028 campaign as an assistant coach.

The latest acquisition for the Port Moresby franchise will become part of Willie Peters staff alongside Luke Burt, with the club also having five players - Jaroe Luai, Alex Johnston, Connor Watson, Matty Lees and Zac Lomax - already locked in.

Seibold was sacked by the Manly Sea Eagles earlier this year and has since been linked with various assistant coaching roles, with suggestions he is happy to not become a head coach once again given the difficult stints at Manly and Brisbane.

He said he was looking forward to working with Willie Peters.

“I'm looking forward to working with Willie Peters and supporting the vision this club has," Seibold said in a club statement.

“The Chiefs are building something special with strong values and great people, and I'm excited to play my part in helping them succeed.

“The chance to make a positive impact on players, staff and the wider community was a big reason I wanted to join the Chiefs. Success on the field is important, but building something that inspires people across Papua New Guinea is just as meaningful.”

Seibold has coached 142 NRL games and will bring plenty of experience to the Chiefs, given he has also worked across rugby union and AFL.

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“We're really excited about Anthony joining our coaching staff and believe that he will add a great deal to the playing group and football department as a whole," the club's general manager of football Michael Chammas said.

“His experience in numerous roles across rugby league is a great benefit to us, and his time as a head coach in particular will help him be a trusted advisor to Willie. It will also complement the attributes that Luke brings as an assistant coach, and we believe they will work extremely well together alongside the rest of our football staff.

“Having just spent time in PNG recently, Anthony is tremendously excited about the opportunity that lies ahead for the Chiefs and Papua New Guinea as a country, and his appointment is another great addition for our club.

“We're looking forward to welcoming him and his family to our Chiefs family in November 2027 as we continue to build strong foundations for our first NRL season."