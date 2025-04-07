Leeds Rhinos head coach Brad Arthur is targetting a potential return to the NRL.

That's the latest out of the United Kingdom, where it has emerged Arthur is yet to sign a contract extension with Leeds, despite being offered one.

Arthur arrived at the English club in the middle of 2024 on a short-term deal just weeks after being axed by the Parramatta Eels.

He would then sign on with a one-year contract extension through to the end of 2025 with the club, but is yet to put pen to paper on any further seasons with the club.

While Arthur has long been linked to the potential Perth expansion team, which at one point was slated for 2027, but has since has discussions paused by the NRL and Western Australian state government, he admitted to Code Sports that being away from his family has been a challenge, and he is holding off re-signing to assess any potential NRL opportunities.

“It's hard to not be there with the boys [Jake Arthur is at the Manly Sea Eagles, and Matt Arthur is at the Newcastle Knights]... they want me to stay but I'm holding them off a bit,” Arthur told the publication.

“I'm enjoying it, I really am. But I want to coach in the NRL again and I'd like to come home.”

Arthur's comments could move him to the front of the queue for any club weighing up the future of their current club, although the mass turnover in recent seasons could see it be some time before any NRL coach is under pressure for their job.

Todd Payten has been the coach believed to be under the most pressure, but a reversal in fortunes for the North Queensland Cowboys over the last fortnight will likely buy him more time before it becomes a serious issue.

Arthur said he isn't praying for any coach to be moved on in the NRL.

“I'm not praying for any coach getting moved on, but at some stage halfway through the year a couple of the teams will be under pressure,” he said.

“Who knows what's going to happen. Hopefully I'll get another chance and see what happens.”

Arthur coaches 264 NRL games between 2012 and 2024 (the first six of those as an interim boss in 2012), winning 137 games and leading the Eels to a grand final in 2022.