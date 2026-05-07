The St George Illawarra Dragons have decided star second-rower Jaydn Su'A will not be leaving the club early.

The Queensland State of Origin representative who could well miss out on that arena this year owing to his and the Dragons' awful form over the first third of the season, is currently out suspended.

He has signed a deal with the Parramatta Eels from the start of 2027, and will leave the Red V at the end of this season.

Despite being under contract with the joint-venture through to the end of the campaign, the Eels had inquired about the possibility of grabbing Su'A before this year's trade deadline on June 30.

That comes with the blue and gold battling plenty of injuries, including season enders for both second-rower Matt Doorey and middle forward J'maine Hopgood.

The Dragons could well have been weighing up the benefits of letting Su'A go, with 2026 all but consigned to the rubbish dump already, and the club having a host of young forwards they are attempting to find minutes for including second-rowers Ryan Couchman, Dylan Egan (who returns from injury this weekend) and Ryan Couchman, with Luciano Leilua also in the system and off-contract at season's end.

But The Sydney Morning Herald has now revealed that the door for Su'A to leave early has been slammed shut and he will remain with the Red V through to the end of the year.

It has been revealed that the Dragons are still hoping to salvage something from the campaign, although what exactly is up in the air - avoiding the wooden spoon from where they are could be regarded as a success for interim coach Dean Young, who inherited a zero and seven side from Shane Flanagan.

Su'A has been one of the Dragons best since arriving from the South Sydney Rabbitohs, but is currently sidelined with a suspension, and will only be eligible to return after Magic Round.