Cronulla Sharks halfback Nicho Hynes will notch up a century of appearances in the black, white and blue this weekend as he faces the challenge of thwarting a red-hot Rabbitohs side.

In what has been an illustrious run towards the 100 game-mark in the Shire, Hynes has achieved many accolades since his NRL debut in 2019.

On that first occasion, he played fullback for the Melbourne Storm in his hometown of Gosford, also coming up against the Rabbitohs for game number one.

Hynes revealed to Zero Tackle, he wouldn't change a thing that got him to where he is now as the Sharks' chief playmaker.

"It's quite a nice achievement to hopefully get to this weekend and then get through the week and then play the game," Hynes said.

"But it's been a really nice and crazy journey along the way, but I wouldn't change a thing, and I'm super happy with where we are at the moment, and in my life and on the field as well."

"So looking forward to a new challenge this weekend."

The 29-year-old pinpointed one player during his upbringing who played a monumental role in his journey to reaching NRL glory.

Loading matchup…

"Yeah, he'd be pretty proud," Hynes said when Zero Tackle asked him what his younger self would think of his journey.

"We just wanted to play one game when an eight-year-old boy just wanted to kick the footy down the oval in the afternoons at your minor rugby league footy training, and all he would do is just want to be Johnathan Thurston."

"Obviously can't be Johnathan Thurston, but the next best thing is actually playing NRL.

"Yeah, he'd just be super proud and wanting (me) to go out and put another big effort in this weekend."

Thurston finished his illustrious career as one of the greatest players of all time, headlined by a 2015 Grand Final victory in extra time with a field goal for the North Queensland Cowboys.

Closing with four Dally M medals (2005, 2007, 2014, 2015), recording 323 NRL games, and also paving the way for being a powerful voice and massive contribution to the Indigenous community.

Hynes, a proud Wiradjuri man, has well and truly followed in his footsteps, being an advocate in Indigenous pathways and cultural connection, as well as becoming a loud voice in important conversations surrounding mental health.

Hynes' accolades run deep despite a growing career to date, boasting representative and captaincy honours while also playing for his country in the Pacific Championships in 2023.

"Wow, that's a tough question," Hynes responded when asked of his favourite career moment so far.

"Playing for Australia was pretty cool. Covid bubble was fun. That was that was an awesome couple of years there with the Melbourne boys.

"Winning a Dally M is probably something I'll reflect on later in my career when I finish, I reckon, (later) in my life. Oh, can't go past playing for Australia, captaining the All-Stars. Yeah, couple of good ones."

Although it will be a memorable occasion at Accor Stadium on Saturday afternoon, Hynes faces the tricky task of dismantling a red-hot Rabbitohs side who, despite losing last weekend, aim up as a massive threat.

"Oh, all of them," Hynes admitted when discussing where the strike lies in the Souths lineup.

"Obviously, Latrell's the big name that's carving up at the moment.

"So you know, we look at him, Cody (Walker), all the boys, they're all playing some good footy and you can't put too much effort into one area. Otherwise, something else is going to break us apart."

Hynes was in the thick of it all when the Sharks dismantled the Wests Tigers 52-10 in front of a boisterous Shark Park last Sunday.

He's building quite the relationship with his spine, which is clicking into gear nicely before the crucial Origin period.

Within that spine lies Blayke Brailey, who is currently the frontrunner for the NSW Blues hooker position after Lauire Daley confirmed on SEN's Kick-Off that he will run out with two nines in his side.

“I think we're pretty much confident we will go with two (hookers),” Daley confirmed.

“We were looking at a number of different combinations but I think where the game's at, having those two hookers in your squad certainly gives you cover if something happens to the starting hooker.

“But also tactically, (it) could be an advantage to a side, as we've seen that, if you've got a bit of momentum, opposition forwards are starting to get tired, to inject someone in around dummy half because there's more opportunities now for dummy halves to run and get out and play a bit of football.

“It's (a) strong probability, mate, that we will go (two). “We're pretty lucky that we have guys that are starting to play consistently well and adapting to the new rules, those two guys you mentioned (Brailey and Robson)." Hynes backed his teammate to make his NSW Blues debut after producing quality form since last year, which saw him take out the Dally M Hooker of the Year award in 2025. "Yeah, for sure, definitely," Hynes said about a potential debut for Brailey. "I love to see him put the number nine jersey on for New South Wales, or if he comes off the bench, whatever. But I'd love to see him play, and play for our state, and I think he'd be a perfect man for the role."

Hynes has the opportunity to break the 1000-point mark this weekend, given he puts in a solid performance.

Currently sitting on 988 points across his time at the Storm and the Sharks, it will be a night of celebration with the club if he can also break into the four-digits.

He will join Steve (1,255) and Mat Rogers (1,112) as the only other Sharks to notch up 1000 while playing the majority of their career in the Shire.