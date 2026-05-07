Spencer Leniu's time in Bondi may be coming to an abrupt end with reports suggesting that he is set to part ways with the Sydney Roosters before his contract ends.

Signed until the end of the 2027 season, Leniu is on a deal worth $800,000 a season but isn't getting the minutes a player of that price tag would warrant.

The 25-year-old has made only four appearances for the Roosters this season, each off the bench, averaging just under 24 minutes a game.

"I can't imagine Spencer's happy playing those sort of minutes either, though. I'd imagine if that continues, Spencer won't be happy to stay there either and he'll get interest on the open market," Brent Read said on NRL 360.

"You've got two new teams coming into the competition. Parra's in the market for a middle forward I believe.

"There are clubs out there that cherish middle forwards. They're a valuable entity in the modern game. I think you'd have no trouble getting that sort of money."

While it is understood that the Roosters have not granted Leniu an early release from his contract, many believe that Leniu's potential departure it a matter of when, not if.

"He's got 12 months left on his deal. My gut is he won't be at the Roosters next year," Michael Carayannis also noted NRL 360.

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"That's my understanding of the situation. They'll get to a point that there's probably not a long-term deal for him at the club and his future may be elsewhere next season."

Ironically, Leniu has been named to start in the front row against the Gold Coast Titans on Friday afternoon with Lindsay Collins stood down because of concussion protocols.