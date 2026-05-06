Prominent NRL figure Phil Gould has provided a scathing review of the modern-day scrum, labelling it as pointless and an "embarrassment to our code".

The days of contending scrums are well and truly over, with teams simply packing into the huddle with no purpose, effectively used as giving the sides a breather.

Gould on Wide World of Sports' Six Tackles with Gus called for its removal, given that its traditional method is long gone.

Its effectiveness has been diluted and used as an attacking opportunity, which has seen centres and wingers placed in the front row for tactical plays to have teams' big men out on the back line.

"They've got to give a lesson because some are putting wingers in the front row. It's ridiculous, it's not a scrum, all we're doing is keeping a group of players together so the others can attack for one play," he said.

"They'll argue the midfield scrum now, we are getting tries on tackle one.

"But I think the scrum and whole look of the scrum is an embarrassment to our code, particularly for anyone that remotely played or followed the game back in past eras. We just look at it and giggle."

The lack of competitiveness in the modern-day scrum made Gould tee-off on the idea of its removal.

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The former NSW coach featured in the 1970s and 1980s era, where the scrum was utilised to determine which forward pack had the grunt to win possession.

Nowadays, there is no contest, and is once in a blue moon when the opposing forward pack can gain possession.

It was last seen in 2024, where former Bronco Martin Taupau dug his foot in to gain control mid-scrum.

Given the powerful presence of HIA protocols and overall head knock vigilance amongst the NRL, there is no-doubt the old-school scrum will never return.

Gould firmly believes it should be replaced, as it's made redundant in the modern-day game.

"Look where they put the ball in now, it's just a tunnel they make and they roll it back," he said.

"It's embarrassing. What's the point of it? The point of it is for one tackle keep six players stuck there so the others can have a shot at scoring a try.

"It serves no other useful purpose. They probably should just get rid of it.

"I personally find it embarrassing ... I don't like it at all but that's where the game's gone.

"They're not going to be great again."

It is the second time Gould has publicly called for its axe, with the first call-out coming in 2020.