With 323 NRL games and 16 seasons under his belt, Dane Gagai has accomplished nearly everything in the NRL.

However, one thing he hasn't had the opportunity to do is play with his brother, Jacob Gagai, at club level.

Off-contract at the end of the season, according to Love Rugby League, the 35-year-old is reportedly open to leaving the Newcastle Knights.

As such, he is being sought out by Super League clubs, but has apparently stressed he would only make the move to play alongside his brother.

As for Jacob Gagai, younger of the two, he is currently at the Huddersfield Giants where he was named the club's player of the year in his first season.

He has also spent time in the NRL with the South Sydney Rabbitohs during the 2024 season, where he made 17 appearances, scoring nine tries.

Gagai is contracted with Huddersfield until the end of this season, like his brother is at the Knights, meaning both brothers are off-contract at the same time.

Although, considering both play in similar positions, it means a club would be in need of two outside backs in order for the two-for-one package to be worthwhile.

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While there has been speculation regarding the older Gagai's future, Dane confirmed that despite his age, he will certainly be playing on beyond 2026.

"I've spoken to my manager, and I'm not planning on stopping, I'm not planning on slowing down," Gagai told the Newcastle Herald.

"Like I've always said, it's not just playing as long as I can, it's whether I lose the passion for playing the game of footy and competing, or I just can't physically keep up.

"Touch wood, I've never had any operations, body feels good, still moving well around the park, and the passion is still there."