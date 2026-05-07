After some speculation, North Queensland Cowboys five-eighth Jake Clifford has confirmed his immediate future.

With rumours suggesting he could be on the radar of the St George Illawarra Dragons, the 28-year-old has officially confirmed he will be staying at the Cowboys until the end of the 2027 season.

Clifford has had a positive start to the season, scoring four tries and assisting seven in nine games.

Cowboys Football Club CEO Micheal Luck was delighted to keep the half at the club for an extra two seasons.

"Jake was challenged in the pre-season to win his spot, he did that and has gone on to play some of the best football of his career," Luck told the club's website.

"We have always known Jake's best form is elite, his challenge has been doing it consistently and to his credit, he has done that this season. Jake has regularly been among our best players and has been an integral part of our strong start to 2026.

"The partnership between Jake and Tom Dearden in the halves has blossomed over the past 12 months and we believe they complement each other well."

Clifford was also ecstatic to be extending his time in Townsville.

Loading matchup…

"This decision was a no-brainer for my family and I. This is our home here and I'm really excited with what this playing group has been building this year," he said.

"The Cowboys mean everything to me. I've been supporting this club since I was a little boy in Tully. To be able to put the Cowboys jersey on for at least the next two years and represent the region and my family is something I look forward to every single week."

An integral part of their squad, Clifford will be looking to celebrate his extension with a win to solidify his side's place in the top eight as they take on the Parramatta Eels at home.