At the beginning of 2025 Tyson Smoothy announced he would be joining Wakefield Trinity on a three-year deal, considered a massive steal by the Super League outfit.

Following the announcement, Smoothy went on to have a breakout season in which he won a premiership with the Brisbane Broncos.

The form has continued at Wakefield too, but the 26-year-old reportedly has no desire to see out the remainder of his contract.

According to Love Rugby League, Smoothy's family is keen to return to Australia, and the hooker has approached the club about an early release.

It has also been reported Wakefield have no desire to let him go mid-season, but are not against severing ties at the season's end.

Prior to his move overseas, Smoothy had told the media he was keen on the new challenge and ready for something different.

"It was just opportunity, really," Smoothy said.

"There's always going to be challenges and other people who are fighting for positions, so it wasn't feeling like I've been pushed out.

Loading matchup…

"I've never even been over there, but I've heard so many good things about England and the footy and how much they love it, so I will get to experience something different."

If he were to return to Australia next season, it is a near certainty that he would be picked up by an NRL club, with the Perth Bears still after a hooker as just one option.