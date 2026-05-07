Could Cronulla fullback William Kennedy and Gold Coast's Sam Verrills be among the next line of targets for the Perth Bears?

On this week's episode of the NRL Contract Show, Zero Tackle editor Scott Pryde offered his 'sign or send' verdict for five off-contract players across the NRL, with Kennedy and Verrills both tipped for the exit.

The situation for Broncos dummy half Billy Walters is also of fascination, leading to some doubt over his future in Brisbane, while Cowboys star Jake Clifford and Dragons veteran Luciano Leilua are also coming off-contract.

Here's Pryde's verdict on all five off-contract names.

William Kennedy

"Send. Perth should be his landing spot, realistically. Liam Ison hasn't been signed to play reserve grade forever. There's a very clear reason why William Kennedy was only given a one-year, cut-price deal for this year. I think he will leave."

Billy Walters

"Unfortunately, for me, he's another send. Brisbane have so many dummy halves, and probably two of the best young ones in the game in Blake Mozer and Cameron Bukowski. I think if you're building your squad long-term, you need to prioritise those guys and finding them minutes next year. Unfortunately for Walters, with Cory Paix already signed and Ben Hunt wanting to go around again, that means he's on the way out."

Sam Verrills

"I rate Sam Verrills. He brings a lot, he defends well. If the Perth Bers aren't ringing his phone then I don't know what they're doing. I would've said sign until the news came out the other day."

Jake Clifford

"As much as the Cowboys appear to be going after Chanel Harris-Tavita, Clifford is a must sign for me. He's been excellent alongside Tom Dearden. You look at their run last year, their win-loss record without him was night and day. He's started the year really well. Must sign."

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Luciano Leilua

"He loves playing in a contract year. Send. Over the journey of his contract, he hasn't really delivered the goods. When you look at the Dragons, there's so many young forwards there at the moment, particularly on the edge with Dylan Egan, Jacob Halangahu and Ryan Couchman. In the middle, you've got Loko Pasifiki Tonga, Toby Couchman and Hamish Stewart. There's six young forwards there who need minutes. With Jaydn Su'A leaving, you could make an argument they need experience, but Luciano is a send."

Watch this week's episode on Zero Tackle's YouTube channel or on Spotify, Apple Podcasts or wherever you get your audio.