The Canterbury-Bankstown Bulldogs have decided to come down on the players who missed a flight to Brisbane for their clash with the Broncos.

The incident, which took place two weeks ago, has been finalised with internal punishments.

They have been given minor sanctions like many other NRL teams for indiscretions that bring down the standards set by the club.

It includes being late to training or missing a flight.

The players, who included Marcelo Montoya, Viliame Kikau and skipper Stephen Crichton, were made to roll a dice to decide their punishment, according to the Daily Telegraph.

The publication is also revealing that the punishments include dying their hair, paying a fine, or singing karaoke in front of teammates.

The reason the players missed the flight has surfaced, with one player becoming unwell and was aided by other teammates, subsequently missing their flight.

After coming under scrutiny for an internal issue, coach Cameron Ciraldo lifted the lid upon arrival in Brisbane, this time for their Thursday night clash with the Dolphins.

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“We had a checklist there ready to go - no one missed the plane so that's the first little win we have had for the weekend,” coach Cameron Ciraldo said to the publication.

“I know what our culture is like internally.

“We're very proud of that culture. Obviously there's ties where there is little mishaps along the way.

“I think I have already said that I am happy that three of our guys stayed back to make sure that one didn't miss the plane. That is a good thing.

“But when you are losing, these little things happen. You need to be better and the boys have put their hand up straight and realised they need to be better.

“And we have moved on pretty quick.”

The Bulldogs will brush off the incident and look towards getting their season back on track when they face a red-hot Dolphins outfit at Suncorp Stadium.