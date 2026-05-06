New Zealand Warriors star halfback Luke Metcalf and his management will seek clarity from the club over the number seven jersey in the coming days.

It's no surprise to anyone that Metcalf wants to play halfback.

He said as much just weeks ago, telling SEN Radio that he wants to have his hands on he footy as much as possible.

“I prefer playing halfback if I'm completely honest," he said prior to his return from an ACL injury where he was named at five-eighth.

“I'm someone that the more responsibility I have, the better I play.

“I want the ball and need the ball in my hands to do what I want to do.

“Having had a taste of that last year, that's something I want to continue to do with my career."

It's hard to blame Metcalf for his views either - he was phenomenal in 2025, leading the Dally M Medal count by the length of the straight prior to his season-ending injury.

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But missing the start of 2026 allowed Tanah Boyd to finally start realising his potential, and the two games Metcalf did play between injuries were at five-eighth, with both coming as losses for the Warriors.

His second return came in Round 9 against the Eels, but on the bench. He didn't get onto the field, and now has the bye week to stew on the direction of his career.

News Corp are reporting his management have asked the Warriors for an explainer on where they view the future of the number seven jumper.

Boyd's form has seen the Warriors in negotiations with him in a deal that is more than likely going to be done to keep him at the club beyond the end of 2026.

If that does happen, then Metcalf could well consider himself in limbo given he re-signed last year just days before the November 1 deadline through to the end of 2028.

It's understood Metcalf is not agitating for a release from the Warriors at this stage, but it may be that the only way he plays first grade there is at five-eighth given he grew up in that position, and has spent time in the six at NRL level.

Boyd is an out and out halfback.

The Warriors will no doubt be concerned though by the performances of Metcalf and Boyd in combination during Round 4 and 5, but the potential of the combination is still there - if they can convince Metcalf that playing five-eighth is in his best interests.

That appears unlikely given his previous comments and the newest revelation.

The Warriors return to action after their bye with seven players due to make their way back from injuries against the Brisbane Broncos in Magic Round's marquee match.