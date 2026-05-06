Sydney Roosters dummy half Reece Robson has begun the push for James Tedesco to replace Dylan Edwards as the NSW Blues fullback for Game 1 of the 2026 State of Origin series.

Edwards is the incumbent fullback, and was in 2025 were he retained his jersey ahead of Tedesco.

Last year, Edwards' form through the first part of the year was questionable at best as the Penrith Panthers slumped to the bottom of the table, and the public push for Tedesco's recall was enormous.

Laurie Daley stuck by Edwards though, only for the Blues to squander a one-nil lead they picked up on the road, and lose the series.

Daley, who is undoubtedly coaching for his future this year, has a number of big decisions to make, and one of them will be at the back where Edwards has played an enormous part in Penrith getting to the top of the ladder, but Tedesco hasn't dropped off in the slightest.

Reece Robson, who himself is under pressure to retain his spot, told the media on Wednesday that he wanted Tedesco to play, although acknowledged the competition.

"Definitely," Robson said.

"There's a lot of great talent out there, but it's hard to go past his form at the moment. He's been unreal."

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Fullback will be just one position where Laurie Daley needs to make a call, with potentially three spine spots up for grabs.

The Blues are no guarantee of picking Mitchell Moses at five-eighth to partner Nathan Cleary, while the form and Australian selection of Blayke Brailey has put Robson under enormous pressure.

The former Cowboy is another who was under the pump last year from both Brailey and Wayde Egan, but since then, Brailey has emerged as the likely candidate.

Robson's form has been better at the Sydney Roosters this year, but he is no guarantee to be picked.

He admitted it was a dream to play for the Blues, and wanted to play again, but will likely need another big two games to starve off the challenge from Brailey.

The Blues could yet run with two dummy halves as part of the new six-man bench which will provide both Origin coaches extra options and flexibility.

The Origin teams for Game 1 will be selected on Monday, May 18, with the opener to be played in Sydney on Wednesday, May 27.