Wests Tigers skipper Jarome Luai and centre Taylan May were conspicuously missing from the training paddock on Wednesday.

Already thin on numbers, the Tigers took to the field on Wednesday without their star duo, each absent for vastly different reasons.

May has a rather joyous excuse, as he and his partner have just welcomed a new addition to their family.

Despite the happy distraction at home, the centre is expected to board the plane to Melbourne and be available for Sunday's clash.

Luai, meanwhile, cut a more curious figure, as he was seen in the club's orange training top.

He watched warm-ups from the Centre of Excellence before slipping back inside to the gym.

The Tigers' star playmaker settled into the top row of the facility's seating, briefly joined by fellow absentee and injured halfback Adam Doueihi.

The NRL side trains in black, while their reserves and injured players wear their orange kit.

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CODE Sports has reported that Luai is not injured, and instead was having a managed rest day as he carries a couple of niggles.

The halves for the clash with the Storm still have Jarome Luai playing five-eighth, who is set to link with halfback Jock Madden.

With both Luai and May sitting out Wednesday's session, Latu Fainu stepped into the halves alongside Madden, while Jeral Skelton slotted in at centre for the absent new dad.

Jarome Luai is a week removed from signing with the PNG Chiefs from 2028, while Taylan May, along with brother Terrell May, extended with the Tigers until the end of 2030.