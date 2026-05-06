Alofiana Khan-Pereira has been a revelation at the New Zealand Warriors, proving his pace and try-scoring instincts are very much alive in the top grade.

The Titans' clean-out at the end of last year that saw David Fifita head to the Rabbitohs also saw the winger sign with the Warriors after being told he could look for an opportunity at another club.

Interestingly, the Titans' decision to let Khan-Pereira go had nothing to do with what he could do on the field.

A Gold Coast Titans source told WWOS that the split came down to attitude concerns and off-field issues.

Khan-Pereira has scored six tries in his four appearances with the Warriors, including his most recent game against the Eels, where he scored a double in the 36-14 win.

WWOS also reported that the Warriors are delighted with his professionalism, and that he has made a fantastic start to life in Auckland, even if it did take him a number of weeks to get into the first-grade set-up.

Injuries allowed him to force his way in, but the young gun, who is on track with the fastest try-scorers in NRL history, will be hard to dislodge given his form once the Warriors are back at full strength.

His contract has been signed as a long-term deal, and he will be joined in Auckland by current Melbourne Storm flyer Will Warbrick next year, with the duo expected to be the Warriors' wingers moving forward.