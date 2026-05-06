Hamiso Tabuai-Fidow desires to play State of Origin this year and is ready to be wherever his team needs to be if he is selected for the Queensland Maroons.

With Origin nearby, 'The Hammer' is aiming to play at his best at clubland, hoping he gets called by Billy Slater once again.

Injuries to Kalyn Ponga and Reece Walsh created the opportunity to step into the fullback role for the Maroons side in last year's series, where he played a key role in game three to decide the series.

He also played all three positions in the backline last year.

Speaking to The Courier Mail, the Dolphins fullback revealed his preferred position in the Origin side and his eagerness to be part of the team this year.

"Hopefully I do get that call and make that squad," Tabuai-Fidow said.

"It's wherever Billy wants me to play. I played all three positions last year, and wherever he needs me, I can do a job for the team.

"My preference would be centre. I have played most of my games at that level at centre, and I know what it takes to be a centre at that level."

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He has not ruled out the possibility of playing on the wing instead of centre, noting that his preferred position would make all the difference.

"I am not counting out wing. I have done the job there before, but my preference would be centre.

"Whatever the team needs me to do, I will go out and do it one hundred per cent.

"It is just knowing my role and what I can do for the team, and knowing my strengths as well. I think that is the big thing for me, knowing what I can do on the field in any jersey I am in."

The Dolphins play against the Bulldogs on Thursday night, where he hopes they can "put on an 80-minute performance" and earn another win after defeating the Melbourne Storm in Round 9.