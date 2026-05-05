The rugby league world was shocked to see a former prodigy lose 33kg as he has been getting into shape recently.

Currently, the 25-year-old is making $250,000 after his buyout with the Manly Sea Eagles in 2024.

The Daily Telegraph revealed that two clubs have started talking to former Manly and South Sydney backrower Josh Schuster for a chance at a train and trial deal.

Schuster hopes he is signed before the June 30 deadline to make a smoother transition into the off-season.

After being released by the Bunnies last year, Schuster's weight increased to 130kg and has since dropped to 97kg.

The two clubs that plan to chase Schuster are the St George Illawarra Dragons and the Parramatta Eels.

Currently, Schuster is training five days a week and has a desire to return to the top flight.

Known for signing a multi-year extension with Manly and then being released shortly after in April 2024, Schuster is willing to work his way back into first grade and wants an opportunity to prove himself again.

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Appearing on James Graham's The Bye Round Podcast, Schuster spoke about life away from the NRL and what motivated him to play rugby league again.

"I wasn't mentally right and wasn't in a good place. If your life is not good outside of footy, then it doesn't work out on the field," he said.

"One of the factors [to return to the NRL] is to prove it to myself. The last couple of years, I was doing it for other people, trying to make other people happy, and putting other people before me.

"I can honestly say this is the happiest I've been in my own life, and just having a purpose in my life."