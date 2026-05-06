There have been a lot of conversations about the threat of the PNG Chiefs to the competition after signing Jarome Luai.

Perth Bears CEO Anthony De Ceglie addressed the concerns of building out their roster, as they haven't been able to sign a marquee player.

Part of the ten-year agreement between the governments for the PNG side also includes being able to offer tax-free salaries.

Alex Johnston's clause, allowing him to negotiate before November 1, has allowed the Chiefs to have access to the transfer market twice before the side joins the competition in 2028.

Perth's General Manager of Football, David Sharpe APM OAM, resigned from the club in April after having a series of conflicts with Anthony De Ceglie about the alignment, communication, and the overall direction of the club.

On Monday night, the Bears CEO went on NRL360 and downplayed the issues around inequity for the organisation.

"We can't let the external noise distract us from our external KPIs," De Ceglie said.

"I understand the comparisons, but I keep reminding everyone that PNG aren't playing next year. We have 17 other teams to worry about next season.

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"I think PNG is a comparison, but it's not an apples-for-apples comparison, and for us, we're sticking to our mantra to sign the right players for the right reasons."

De Ceglie has also teased rugby league fans, hinting that there are other players the club have signed that they haven't announced yet.

"We're happy where we're going. We're really confident in the squad we're putting together, and we genuinely feel we'll be competitive come Round 1 next year," De Ceglie stated.

"Just as importantly, we're putting together a team for generational success.

"We have 18 players officially announced, a few more we're keeping up our sleeve, and we're active in the market, so you'll see some players announced very soon as well."

The club have announced the signings of young Eels half Apa Twidle and Tigers forward Kit Laulilii in the last week.