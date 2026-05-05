There's another Penrith Panthers star who is willing to test the market when the November 1 date comes around following the 2026 season.

Agent Allan Gainey met with the club last week to discuss an extension for the State of Origin and Australian backrower.

It's not the first time a Panthers player has mentioned the idea of leaving, as Isaah Yeo made comments last Wednesday while being asked about Jarome Luai signing with the PNG Chiefs.

Four-time premiership winner Liam Martin spoke with The Daily Telegraph about his preference and the possibility of leaving the club if circumstances arose, stating how his partner, Chelsea, is also intrigued by the idea of heading to PNG.

"Oh, look, it's not out of the question. It's definitely of interest," Martin said.

"You know, being part of something new and like, how much they love football, it's incredible. And obviously Jarome going, it sort of opens the doors for a lot of people.

"So I think what he did was very brave, and yeah, it's certainly interesting. I don't think I'll be on a private jet like Rome. I might be in cattle class on the plane."

For Martin, it wouldn't be a move for the obvious reasons for him and his family; it would also be a different challenge.

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"Discussed it with my partner and everything. Obviously would need a lot more details about it, but we certainly found it interesting," he stated.

"That sort of challenge and different from Penrith, which I've known just my whole career. So it was definitely of interest.

"And then Jarome going just sort of reinforced it, I guess."

The backrower has been sidelined since Round 6 with an MCL injury, and only a few days ago was able to run.

Martin made it clear that despite the contract talks, he wants to return to the field and win another premiership this season.

"It's tracking well. You know, I had my first run just the other day and felt really good, so yeah, ticking a few boxes and hopefully back on the field in no time," Martin revealed.

He is expected to return when the Panthers play the Warriors in Round 13.