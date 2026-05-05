The Parramatta Eels have confirmed Ryley Smith's absence with a sternum injury will only be short-term, but the news could be worse for Will Penisini.

The centre was left out of the game against the North Queensland Cowboys this weekend, with the star now revealed to have suffered an Osteitis Pubis injury.

The injury is often a pain management and inflamation reduction return to play, so the Eels have been unable to set a return timeline for him at this stage.

He will be replaced this weekend by Jordan Samrani, while Apa Twidle, who returns from his own injury, joins the bench for the blue and gold.

Ryley Smith also failed to see out the game against the Cowboys and it has been confirmed he has a sternum injury, however, the club only expect him to miss a week or two, meaning he is a chance of returning for Magic Round against the Melbourne Storm.

The Eels will have few others back on deck for Magic Round, but in a positive, all of Isaiah Iongi, Kitoni Kautoga and Sam Tuivaiti are tracking for Round 13 returns.

The club are yet to put a return timeline in place for Bailey Simonsson after his nasty ankle injury, while J'maine Hopgood and Matt Doorey are both out for the remainder of the year with ACL injuries.