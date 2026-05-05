Harrison Edwards has landed on the radar of the Parramatta Eels as a potential immediate signing with the club battling through a devastating injury crisis.

Edwards has made just one appearance for the North Queensland Cowboys this year as Todd Payten continues searching for a combination of players in Townsville that can find success.

Despite playing 21 games last year, Edwards appears to have fallen well down the pecking order in Townsville, managing 13 minutes against the Wests Tigers in Round 2, and being a bench player without minutes in Rounds 6 and 7.

He has again been overlooked for this weekend's clash against the Eels, and now the The Sydney Morning Herald have revealed blue and gold could become his new colours.

The versatile forward would be a quality pick up for the Eels, who have lost middle forward J'maine Hopgood and edge forward Matt Doorey for the year to ACL injuries.

They are also currently without Sam Tuivaiti and Kitione Kautoga in the forwards, and while they, alongside Will Penisini, Isaiah Iongi and Ryley Smith are due back in the coming weeks, there are concerns around Parramatta's depth moving forward.

Head coach Jason Ryles had veteran forward Jack de Belin outside of his 19-man squad, but was forced to recall the ex-Dragon when injuries struck, while the likes of Saxon Pryke, Toni Mataele, Charlie Guymer and Teancum Brown are all part of the six-man bench this weekend.

It's understood the Cowboys won't block Edwards from leaving if he lands a deal elsewhere given he is off-contract at the end of the year and has been able to negotiate with rival clubs since November 1 over his future.

The Eels are also hopeful that they may be able to get Jaydn Su'A into their squad immediately, but it's unclear whether the Dragons will allow him to leave early.