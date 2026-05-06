South Sydney Rabbitohs winger Alex Johnston has confirmed he will finish his career at the PNG Chiefs.

The winger, who reshared a story on his social media a week ago indicating his move to the new franchise in Port Moresby was done, was officially unveiled as the club's second player on Wednesday.

He has signed a one-year contract for 2028, which is likely to be the final year of a career that has seen him become the game's greatest ever try-scorer.

While he is contracted to the South Sydney Rabbitohs for 2027, he was allowed to negotiate before November 1 after being given permission by the club to progress his move to the Chiefs.

That has now been signed off on, with the Chiefs locking up their man on a deal believed to be worth around $325,000 for the season.

"We have all enjoyed the efforts from 'AJ' over the past 13 seasons, and I'm sure we will see more highlights before he heads to the Chiefs in 2028,” Rabbitohs CEO Blake Solly said.

"He is the greatest try scorer the game has ever seen, and he will score more tries in the red and green before the end of next season.

"Alex has a wonderful opportunity to extend his NRL career and to set himself up for life-after-football with his new club.

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"We look forward to continuing our work with him for the next 18 months, and we will wish him, his partner Taryn and his kids Sonny, Avery and Robby the very best of luck at the end of his time at our Club."

Johnston is a PNG national team representative, with the 31-year-old playing 12 games for the nation dating back to 2019.

The game's leading try-scorer hasn't shown any signs of slowing down this year and will be 33 by the time he begins his campaign with the Chiefs.

PNG head of football Michael Chammas said Johnston would be the first of many PNG players the club signs.

"AJ is the greatest try scorer in the history of our game and a Papua New Guinean icon," Chammas said.

"A player who has represented his country with pride on the international stage and carried the hopes of the PNG people throughout a remarkable career. And now he is coming home. He is the first Papua New Guinean player to sign with the PNG Chiefs. The first of many."

Johnston joins Jarome Luai as the club's first two players, although the Chiefs will be able to do little else until November 1 rolls around, when they can officially begin talks and negotiations with players off-contract at the end of 2027.

It has been theorised that they will likely be able to land some ex-teammates of Luai and potentially Johnston.

Spencer Leniu is understood to have already picked the club as his preferred destination, given his Sydney Roosters contract expires at the end of 2027, while Penrith Panthers trio Liam Martin, Brian To'o and Mitch Kenny have also been floated as options.