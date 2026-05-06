The 2026 State of Origin series will get underway in Sydney with Game 1 to be played at Homebush on Wednesday, May 27.

As is custom, teams will be named almost a week and a half before the game, with the two squads then going into camp where they will prepare under their respective coaching staffs.

The timing of Game 1 this year, though, has thrown up a needed change to the way the Blues announce their team.

Instead of slotting in to their usual Sunday night window, they will be pushed back to Monday morning owing to the fact Magic Round is being played in Brisbane with three games on Sunday.

The final game, which sees the Penrith Panthers, who could have several Blues players, taking on the St George Illawarra Dragons, is not expected to finish until around 8:30pm (AEST).

That all means the NSWRL have confirmed to Zero Tackle that they will push the naming of their team back to 8am (AEST) on Monday, May 18.

Queensland are expected to stick to their usual time slot of 9am (AEST) on Monday, May 18.

When will teams for State of Origin 1 be named?

New South Wales Blues: Monday, May 18, 8am (AEST)

Queensland Maroons: Monday, May 18, 9am (AEST)

Loading matchup…

That will see both squads for Origin 1 named within an hour of each other.

It is yet to be confirmed how many players will be named in each squad for the 2026 games, given the increase in bench sizes to six.

Last year, teams named 20 players to their original squad, but it's thought that number may increase to 22 this year.

For New South Wales, injuries to Payne Haas and Liam Martin will force key changes in the forward pack, while Laurie Daley may consider others, given last year's series loss. For Queensland, Xavier Coates will miss the series opener with injury, pushing Billy Slater into a big call as well.