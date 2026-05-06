Rabbitohs superstar Latrell Mitchell has appeared in front of the media for the first time since last year.

It was a surprise when he was included at a press conference before the club's Saturday night game against the Cronulla Sharks.

Currently, the left centre for the Bunnies, Mitchell, volunteered for media duty on Tuesday, explaining the reason for the appearance.

"Big Campbell is playing 150 this week – he is one of my great mates, one of my all-time teammates, and I am very proud of him," Mitchell revealed. In seven appearances this season, Graham has quickly become a talking point for a Blues jumper, scoring five tries and running for an average of 142 metres per game.

"It is a special occasion this week. I only want to talk on special occasions, and ‘Stretchie' is that this week. I want to focus on the team and bring it back to them. I am very excited going into this round," he continued.