Harrison Edwards is heading to Parramatta, with the North Queensland Cowboys granting the 25-year-old an immediate release to take up a new opportunity with the Eels.

The deal with the Parramatta Eels runs through to the end of the 2027 season.

Edwards arrived at the Cowboys mid-way through the 2024 season from the Bulldogs and quickly established himself as one of the club's versatile forwards, racking up 37 appearances across parts of three seasons.

He can play prop, hooker, and lock, an unusual combination that both clubs have been quick to praise.

"Harry has been a wonderful contributor to our club since he arrived in North Queensland," Cowboys Football Club CEO Micheal Luck said in the Cowboys statement.

"He has been asked to play numerous different positions and always answered the call with enthusiasm.

"We wish Harry all the best in his return to New South Wales."

His arrival at Parramatta couldn't be better timed.

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The Eels have been decimated in their middle third this season, with three forwards already sidelined for the year.

Eels General Manager of Football, Mark O'Neill, made clear the club's thinking when they moved for Edwards.

"With three middle forwards out for the season, Harrison brings great versatility to our squad,” O'Neill said in the Eels statement.

"He is a tough competitor who also has the ability to slot in at dummy half when required.

"That flexibility allows him to fill a role for the team wherever needed, and we see him making a strong impact."

Edwards has surpassed 50 NRL games across his career.