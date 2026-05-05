The New Zealand Warriors have confirmed Roger Tuivasa-Sheck will likely be sidelined with a shoulder injury after the club's bye this weekend.

The veteran outside back, in his final year in the NRL before heading to the English Super League, suffered an AC joint injury against the Parramatta Eels on the weekend, but played through the end of the contest, including scoring a try.

The Warriors are yet to put a time frame on his return, but confirmed he will be sidelined.

The Warriors also confirmed Haizyn Mellars has picked up a hamstring injury and will be out until either Round 13 or 14, while Wayde Egan was concussed against the Eels, but is on track to return after the bye when the Warriors clash with the Broncos during the marquee match at Magic Round.

Rocco Berry is also in the casualty ward, but will be fit either for the Warriors' Round 11 or 12 game as he returns from a shoudler problem.

In far better news for the Auckland-based outfit, they have confirmed all of Mitch Barnett, Morgan Gannon, Ali Leiatau and Marata Niukore have completed their concussion protocols and will be fit for Magic Round, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad (neck) and Tanner Stowers-Smith (hamstring) will also be fit, giving Andrew Webster plenty of questions at the selection table.

The other player ready to go is half Jye Linnane, who hasn't played since making the switch from the Newcastle Knights in the middle of 2025. He will push for a NSW Cup spot next weekend.