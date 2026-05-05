Spencer Leniu's role at the Sydney Roosters is beginning to shift, with the premiership-winning prop seeing a gradual decline in minutes in the tri-colours rotation.
While he remains a valuable part of the squad, his long-term place in the side is becoming a talking point as the club continues to evolve its forward pack.
Off contract at the end of 2027, Leniu will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, opening the door for potential movement ahead of the 2028 season.
With his combination of premiership experience, Origin exposure and impact through the middle, he is likely to attract interest across the competition.
Here are seven potential landing spots for the representative forward.
7. New Zealand Warriors
The idea of Leniu under Andrew Webster feels like a natural fit.
The Warriors' culture revival in recent seasons has been built on connection, accountability, and controlled aggression — all traits that could elevate Leniu's game to another level.
Born in Auckland, his ties to New Zealand add a personal dimension to the move, despite being raised in Australia and proudly representing his Samoan heritage. With James Fisher-Harris nearing the latter stages of his career and Jackson Ford emerging as a valuable but in-demand forward, the timing could align perfectly.
Leniu wouldn't just be a replacement but part of a long-term evolution, adding punch and unpredictability to a pack already trending upward.