Spencer Leniu's role at the Sydney Roosters is beginning to shift, with the premiership-winning prop seeing a gradual decline in minutes in the tri-colours rotation.

While he remains a valuable part of the squad, his long-term place in the side is becoming a talking point as the club continues to evolve its forward pack.

Off contract at the end of 2027, Leniu will be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1, opening the door for potential movement ahead of the 2028 season.

With his combination of premiership experience, Origin exposure and impact through the middle, he is likely to attract interest across the competition.

Here are seven potential landing spots for the representative forward.