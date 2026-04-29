The shockwaves from Jarome Luai's stunning commitment to the PNG Chiefs for 2028 are still being felt at Penrith, but his former teammates couldn't hide their admiration or their intrigue.

Brian To'o admitted he didn't believe it at first.

"I thought it was a gee up," he said to the press, before conceding that the reality hit him when he saw the announcement on Wednesday morning.

From there, he shifted his tone entirely to one of pride.

"They're going to love him over there. He's the perfect person for the job," he said.

It's a sentiment that runs deeper than football for To'o. He sees in Luai someone who has already demonstrated the power to transform a club's entire culture, pointing to what the playmaker did after moving to Wests Tigers.

"He's definitely changed the whole club. That's the type of person Romey is; he influences everyone around him to do great things."

On the broader significance of the move, To'o was equally effusive.

"Romey pretty much nailed it talking about it being bigger than the game itself.

"There are people over there who are massive fans [of rugby league] in PNG, and if there's one person that could change people's lives, it would definitely be Romey."

Isaah Yeo agreed in sentiment. "It's a wonderful opportunity for him to go over there and be the face of a nation," he said.

"He's [Luai] a good connector, a really good leader, and if you're starting a new franchise, you can see why that would be the forefront of what they're trying to chase.

"[Luai's] leadership attributes and the ability to connect a group are what are going to be important for what they're doing over there."

Dylan Edwards flagged the broader ripple effect the move could have on the competition.

The Penrith fullback noted Luai's "polarising" profile and deep connections throughout the game could open the doors for others to consider the same leap.

What it means for Brian To'o and Isaah Yeo, who both come off-contract after the 2027 season, remains unseen, but both players are focused on club footy, and both players are open to staying at the Panthers beyond the end of their deals.

Yeo admitted that the scenario this season isn't quite so simple, mentioning the dominoes of the several players off-contract for the club, including the major factor of what Nathan Cleary decides to do.

When directly asked if there is an appeal to be a one-club player, Yeo immediately said:

"One club would be nice."

Unexpectedly, Yeo also teased a potential hint by looking elsewhere.

"I also understand that it's a business and that opportunities are not a bad thing."

He added that family sits at the centre of whatever comes next, with young children and Yeo's expectation that it will "probably be his last contract."

To'o revealed insight into how he lives life and how he handles the big, long-term decisions like being off-contract soon.

"I'm the kind of person that doessn't like to think too far ahead. I just want to play consistent footy and earn whatever comes my way."

For now, though, the focus is on pride and consistency, and maybe tracking down an old mate.

"I don't even know if Romey's still got my number," To'o said, laughing.

Comically, with truth being told, he added, "It's kind of hard to get a hold of that guy anyways, so I'd have to go see him face to face."