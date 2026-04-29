Few rosters in the NRL look quite as uncertain as the Sydney Roosters long-term.

After losing Joseph Manu and Joseph Suaalii in recent years, and with Mark Nawaqanitawase and Angus Crichton heading back to rugby union at the end of the year, the club have plenty to ponder.

That doesn't even take into account the looming retirements in the coming years, or as soon as this year, for Daly Cherry-Evans, James Tedesco and Daniel Tupou.

While it's clear money won't be the problem for the Roosters, experience and talent could be with such a mass out in recent and upcoming times.

But in a major boost for the tri-colours, winger Daniel Tupou has told the media per ESPN that he wants to keep going, and that a new deal for 2027 should be worked out in the coming weeks.

"I'm still sorting out [my future] with my manager," he revealed. "But I'm trying to get it sorted as soon as possible."

The veteran winger, who will become the third-highest try-scorer of all-time in the coming weeks as he goes past Billy Slater, also revealed he has no interest in changing clubs.

"Nah, I probably [can't imagine myself playing somewhere else]," he said.

"I think I'm too mature to go to another team and start all over again. It'd be hard."

Walker is at the other end of his career and already earning around a million dollars per season.

That is not about to reduce in his next deal, and despite uncertainty thanks to Daly Cherry-Evans being at the club this year, Hugo Savala at one point looking to move away, and the likely emergence of Toby Rodwell in the coming years, he said he can't see himself playing at any other club.

"Uh, no [I can't see myself playing anywhere else]," Walker admitted.

"I'm really comfortable at the Sydney Roosters."

Walker, who would be free to negotiate with rival clubs from November 1 if he didn't re-sign with the Roosters, is viewed as a future Origin player and will likely become one of the game's highest-paid players in his next deal.

The star halfback has battled injury at times in the last year and a half, but was in fine form at the end of 2025, which has now carried over to 2026.

The Roosters, so far, have only added Reuben Garrick to their 2027 squad and have plenty of spots available.